Bitter end: Auburn falls to Miami in second round of NCAA Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. — With Auburn’s frontcourt All-Americans struggling on offense, the Tigers found themselves in a hole early and were unable to climb out of it in a 79-61 loss Sunday to No. 10 seeded Miami.

Auburn’s run in the NCAA Tournament ends in the round of 32 with the loss. Auburn finishes the season 28-6.

Freshman forward Jabari Smith scored just 10 points and teammate Walker Kessler got in early foul trouble which limited his minutes.

The rest of the offense wasn’t much better as the Tigers shot 30.9-percent from the field.

Auburn dug out of an early hole by halftime, cutting the deficit to one as they trailed 33-32 at the break.

But in the second half, the Hurricanes took control again as Auburn’s offense stalled out again.

Despite the early exit, the season was a historic one for the Tigers.

Auburn finished won the SEC regular-season championship for the first time since 2018. Coming into this season, Auburn had only won the SEC regular-season title three times before with SEC conference titles in 1960, 1999 and 2018.

The Tigers finished SEC play with a 15-3 record with highlight wins over Kentucky, a season sweep of Alabama and a victory over Texas A&M with ESPN’s College GameDay in town.

Along with the regular-season championship, the Tigers were ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll for the first time in program history. After being ranked No. 2 the week prior, Auburn received its No. 1 ranking in the poll the week of January 24.

The No. 1 ranking came in the midst of the team’s 19-game win streak which spanned from Nov. 25, 2021, and lasted until Feb. 8, 2022.

Along with the team accolades, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl was named the SEC Coach of the Year, Smith was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Year and Kessler was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Smith and Kessler were also named first-team All-SEC, while Kessler was named to the conference’s All-Defensive team and Smith was on the All-Freshman team.

Auburn was the No. 1 team in the country for three weeks before a road loss to Arkansas dropped Auburn from the top spot.

After a first-round exit in the SEC Tournament, Auburn came into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed which was the school’s second highest ranking in 11 NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Tigers defeated Jacksonville State 80-61 in the NCAA Tournament’s opening round before falling to the Hurricanes in the round of 32.

Miami advances to face Iowa State Iowa State in the Sweet 16 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Friday, March 25.