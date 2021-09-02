Bo Nix, Owen Pappoe, Anders Carlson promote vaccination in new partnership with Alabama Department of Public Health

Three Auburn football stars are set to promote COVID-19 vaccination and facts about vaccine safety in a new PSA campaign from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Quarterback Bo Nix, linebacker Owen Pappoe and kicker Anders Carlson are all set to promote vaccination in the ADPH’s Kick COVID campaign.

In addition, vaccine shots will be offered by medical professionals to fans at Auburn’s Sept. 25 game against Georgia State as part of the promotion. The campaign launched Thursday with the KickCOVID19.com website.

The ADPH is signing players from all 13 schools in Alabama that play Division I college football, Gene Hallman, the CEO of Bruno Event Team, announced during an ADPH livestream on Thursday.

“We know Delta is impacting young people far more than Alpha was, so this message is directed at students but also at fans,” Hallman said.

Hallman said ADPH approached Bruno Event Team with the idea and that all 13 schools have been excited to help the campaign. Fans who get shots at the gameday pop-ups will receive a $75 gift card to that school’s bookstore.

Hallman said the campaign has also commitments from Alabama players Will Anderson, John Metchie, Will Reichard, Slade Bolden.