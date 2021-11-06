Bo Nix’s hot streak ends as offense sputters

Auburn and quarterback Bo Nix came into Saturday’s showdown against Texas A&M looking to keep its momentum going and come away with another SEC road win.

Instead, the Tigers and Nix left the Lone Star State empty-handed.

Auburn’s offense turned in just 226 total yards of offense and was kept out of the end zone for all four quarters. The Tigers scored on a field goal in the first quarter, but it was the only points to be found.

Nix had been riding a hot streak of success on the road this season with two SEC road wins, but the combination of a stiff defense and a lackluster passing game extinguished that streak.

“We had some penalties,” said Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. “We had some things that we didn’t help ourselves with. We had a couple of drops in some critical situations.

“About the time you’re trying to get some momentum, you’re moving the ball, you’re kind of getting ready to get past the 50-yard line and make some plays, hopefully on that side of the field and can get us in scoring position, and we just weren’t able to do that.”