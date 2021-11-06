Bo Nix’s hot streak ends as offense sputters

Auburn and quarterback Bo Nix came into Saturday’s showdown against Texas A&M looking to keep its momentum going and come away with another SEC road win.
Instead, the Tigers and Nix left the Lone Star State empty-handed.
Auburn’s offense turned in just 226 total yards of offense and was kept out of the end zone for all four quarters. The Tigers scored on a field goal in the first quarter, but it was the only points to be found.
Nix had been riding a hot streak of success on the road this season with two SEC road wins, but the combination of a stiff defense and a lackluster passing game extinguished that streak.
“We had some penalties,” said Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. “We had some things that we didn’t help ourselves with. We had a couple of drops in some critical situations.
“About the time you’re trying to get some momentum, you’re moving the ball, you’re kind of getting ready to get past the 50-yard line and make some plays, hopefully on that side of the field and can get us in scoring position, and we just weren’t able to do that.”
The Auburn quarterback finished 20-of-41 with 153 passing yards and an interception. His longest completion of the day came in the third quarter as tight end Luke Deal caught a 15-yard pass from Nix.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, the drive ended in a 33-yard missed field goal. It was the last time that Auburn ended a drive in Aggie territory.
Despite the overall offensive woes, Nix and the offense were only down one score early in the fourth, but a would-be sack on Nix turned from bad to worse as he fumbled and the Aggies scooped it up before returning it for a score.
“As far as the momentum goes, I felt like Bo could get us back in the game, that we could get that spark,” Harsin said. “That’s something that he’s shown and that we’ve done throughout the season, we just didn’t get it.”
On the day, Nix was sacked four times, tying the season-high against Georgia. The Texas A&M scoop-and-score was the first of two fourth-quarter turnovers for the Tigers.
With Auburn wanting to leave with its head held on high on offense, Nix attempted to lead the offense on one final drive to find the end zone late in the fourth. Instead of scoring, Nix’s fourth-down pass was intercepted, and the offense walked off the field for the last time with 2:47 to go.