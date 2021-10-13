Bo Nix says he believes in his receivers, doesn’t hold drops against them

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix understands how important it is to have a short-term memory.

And despite Auburn's receivers struggling with drops in recent weeks, Nix still has confidence in them.

“I don’t ever hold anything against them, just like they’ll never hold a bad throw against me,” Nix said Wednesday on Auburn’s Tiger Talk radio show.

On the show, Nix was asked if sometimes this season he has had a tendency to go back to the same receiver following a dropped pass.

Nix said it’s usually just because that’s what the next play offers up, but that he has seen what the receivers are capable of and has no issues going back to the same wideout.

“So we just come back and do it again, and if it’s the next play and that person is supposed to get the ball — if that’s the look for it — then I’m all for throwing it to them again because of what I’ve seen in practice,” Nix said.

“Obviously we run a bunch of plays and those guys do it well in practice, and so I know it’s just a next play mentality and just moving forward.”

Auburn’s receivers struggled with drops most noticeably in the Georgia game.