The word around Bo Nix this season has taken a life of its own.

Now the Auburn quarterback plans to put the buzz good use.

Nix introduced a new licensed T-shirt Friday with plans to donate the proceeds, leaning into a gag that’s spread on social media this year.

Nix’s new shirt reads ‘Focused. Having fun,’ and is marked with his signature — and he said proceeds will go to the fundraiser for Luke Deal’s father who is battling ALS, and to Mercy Deliverance Ministries which aims to tackle food insecurity in Alabama.

The shirt is availably on BreakingT.com/BoNix from now until the Auburn-Georgia game on Oct. 9.

The words on the shirt lean into the ‘This is the year’ gag that has followed Nix around since preseason camp. If you haven’t seen it, the gag is to copy and paste a corny and cliché-ridden blurb about Nix and spam it into replies and comments on posts about Nix.

“This is the year. Bo Nix has improved so much under this new offense. He’s focused. He’s having fun. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s a dark horse for the Heisman.”