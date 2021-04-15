Bob Starkey joins Auburn women’s basketball staff

Bob Starkey, widely considered one of the top minds in all of college basketball, has been named an assistant coach for Auburn women’s basketball, head coach Johnnie Harris announced Thursday.

"I can't express how excited I am to have Bob Starkey joining our team,” Harris said. “Bob is a game-changer for Auburn women's basketball. His experience building and coaching championship teams will be invaluable to our program. I have known Bob for many years, and there is no better basketball mind that we could have as part of our staff. Our young ladies will benefit greatly from his ability to share his knowledge of the game and his commitment to a championship mentality. We are extremely blessed to have Bob join our Auburn Family.”

Starkey, who has more than 30 years of experience in the SEC, comes to The Plains after recently completing his ninth season as an assistant at Texas A&M, where he helped lead the Aggies to the SEC regular-season title.