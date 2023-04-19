Former Auburn Tiger Edouard Julien has been playing at the Major League level for six days, but he's been off to a quick start.

On Thursday, he recorded both his first major-league hit and home run in his second career game, doing so at Yankee Stadium, which holds the third-largest capacity in the MLB. On Wednesday, he went yard yet again, cranking home run No. 2 in Boston's Fenway Park, the oldest ball park in the league.

Last week: Yankee Stadium 💣 This week: Fenway Park 🚀 @edouardjulien7 has homered in a couple iconic ballparks to start his career.#WarEagle | #AuburnMadepic.twitter.com/rSOvoK8Cnq — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) April 20, 2023

Through six games, Julien has made five starts for the Minnesota Twins, who called him up March 12. Heading into Wednesday's contest with the Red Sox, he was batting .111 in 18 career at-bats.

Milestone moment 💣



First big league bomb for @edouardjulien7!



He’s 2-for-2 in the first inning at Yankee Stadium.#WarEagle | #AUNextLevelpic.twitter.com/QckgUpldlz — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) April 13, 2023

Julien became the 58th major leaguer in Auburn history, and the seventh Tiger called up the majors since 2020. He joins Casey Mize (Aug. 19, 2020), Ben Braymer (Aug. 28, 2020), Josh Palacios (Apr. 9, 2021), Keegan Thompson (May 2, 2021), Gabe Klobosits (July 30, 2021) and Davis Daniel (June 11, 2022) in that feat.

A two-year starter for Auburn, Julien totaled 27 combined home runs and 126 RBI through the 2018 and '19 seasons, marking the most RBIs of any player in the Southeastern Conference during the span.