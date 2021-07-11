Bonner, Sun clinch spot in Commissioner’s Cup prize game

The WNBA season is going on a break, but DeWanna Bonner will be busy.

The former Auburn women’s basketball standout is set to play for a nice bonus in the WNBA’s first-ever Commissioner’s Cup prize game, after she scored 22 points Friday night and helped the Connecticut Sun clinch its spot with an 84-72 win over the Atlanta Dream.

The Commissioner’s Cup game is set for Aug. 12 and the winning team will win a $500,000 prize — which splits to about $30,000 for each player.

Bonner is also set to suit up with the rest of the WNBA All-Stars roster later this week, playing against the U.S. Olympic team in a warmup for Tokyo on July 14 in Las Vegas.

The Commissioner’s Cup is new this year. The losing team will be awarded a bonus of about $10,000 per player, which Bonner and the Sun locked up by clinching the Eastern Conference’s spot on Friday. They’ll meet the Seattle Storm from the Western Conference.

Certain games on the WNBA schedule were marked Commissioner’s Cup qualifiers at the beginning of the season, and the Sun have gone 8-1 in those games to earn a spot in the midseason showcase.