Boston Red Sox select Auburn first baseman Tyler Miller

Shortly after Auburn right-hander Richard Fitts was drafted by the New York Yankees, Auburn first baseman Tyler Miller went to the Yankees’ biggest rival.

The Boston Red Sox selected Miller in the ninth round with the 256th overall pick in the MLB Draft on Tuesday. Miller’s selection comes after a breakout spring in his first full season with the Tigers.

A former 23rd round pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2018, Miller came to Auburn from East Mississippi Community College prior to the shortened 2020 season and proved himself in 2021. The Spanish Fort native played in 51 games during his junior year – including 48 at first base – and hit .313 with 38 hits, 10 doubles, one triple and a team-high 16 home runs and 61 RBIs.

Miller led the SEC with 18 multi-hit games, and his RBI total was the highest in the conference during the regular season. His home run and RBI totals were the second-most by an Auburn player since 2011, trailing Edouard Julien's 17 homers and 69 RBI in 2018.

For his efforts, Miller was named to the first team ABCA/Rawlings All-Southeast Region.

During his two years at Auburn, Miller has hit .271 with 73 hits, 16 home runs and 66 RBIs.