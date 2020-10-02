‘Bound for greatness’: Williams’ rise to stardom took off back before Auburn

Seth Williams delivered one of the biggest plays of the game last Saturday, when he leaped in the air over a Kentucky defender, grabbed the football and spun to the ground for an 11-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
He saw the defender give up some inside leverage. Williams stuck outside. Bo Nix threw the perfect ball.
The touchdown was just one highlight-reel play for Williams, who ended the day with six receptions for 112 yards and two scores. But it was a moment that showcased his uncanny ability to go up and bring down jump balls.
Back home in Cottondale, all Eldrick Hill could do was smile and laugh.
Hill coached Williams at Paul W. Bryant High School, and he watched up close as Williams amazed in every sport he played and developed into the dynamic receiver he is today. He also witnessed Williams become a man, maturing past the point of his heroics being all about him and more about what he could do to help his team.
Hill has seen Williams make so many plays like he did against Kentucky over the years that his former football coach has lost count. And as far as Hill is concerned, Williams is just getting started.
“That catch he made this past weekend, we’ve got a picture, man. He’s got to be four feet off the ground, and then he’s extended completely. I’m like, a DB would have to have a ladder to get up there to even defend that pass,” Hill said. “You don’t always get a chance to coach an SEC guy, a four-star kid who’s now got potential to play at the next level even after college.
“Every day he does something, man. It’s just gratifying.”
Lesson learned
As Hill remembers it, Williams arrived at Paul Bryant over 6-feet tall and at about 185 pounds as a freshman, and it didn’t take him long to show he was capable of helping a Stampede program coming off a winless 2013 season. The problem for the promising ninth-grader was that the Stampede had two older, more experienced receivers, and he hadn’t done enough quite yet to pass them on the depth chart.
Williams contributed as a freshman and made strides entering his sophomore season when he had a meltdown at a summer practice that ultimately changed his perspective.
Williams had gone through drills with the other two receivers earlier in practice and was the only one to drop a pass before he threw a ball down and demanded they throw it more to him. Hill and the other coaches put him in his place immediately by ordering him to get off the field, reminding him that no one was bigger than the team and telling him he shouldn’t come back if he was going to have that attitude.
Hill knew the threat could cost Paul Bryant one of its best up-and-coming players, but he hoped it would help the rising sophomore see the bigger picture.
Luckily, it worked.
“I told him, ‘If you want to be the guy, you’d catch all of them. If you were focusing on doing the best you can do rather than calling plays, you would have caught that fifth ball. It showed us you were the third-best guy.’ I think that kind of lit a fire under him,” Hill said. “He came out, he accepted the role and he busted his tail. I would say probably toward middle ways to the end of that season he started to become the guy. The hard work paid off for him.”
Hardwood hero
Williams routinely wowed for the Stampede over the next few years on the football field by barreling through defensive backs or hurdling a safety, but his athleticism wasn’t limited to the gridiron. He was a switch hitter and played multiple positions for the baseball team as a freshman, became a state medalist in track with little practice time and even impressed whenever he went to the golf course.
It was his heroics on the basketball court, however, that provided another glimpse of Williams’ mindset as an athlete.
Williams excelled at power forward thanks to his natural leaping ability and speed, but entering his senior year Paul Bryant basketball coach Shon Peck-Love decided the Stampede needed a jolt off the bench only Williams could provide. He graciously relinquished his starting role in order to help the team, and in the aftermath Paul Bryant ran roughshod over the competition.
Williams stole the show in the Class 6A state championship game, scoring a team-high 16 points — due in part to three dunks — and providing three steals in the Stampede’s 48-44 victory over Parker.
For Peck-Love, Williams’ unselfishness as a basketball player summed up his attitude throughout his high school years.
“The main thing about him was he didn't care about stats or anything like that. He just wanted to win,” Peck-Love said. “Yes, sometimes he was probably the MVP of a lot of games, but it was about his all-around athleticism and just being a great teammate. He loves his teammates, and I’m sure it’s the same way at Auburn.”
‘Ride with this guy’
Williams’ athletic exploits caught people’s attention before too long, leading to multiple scholarship offers. Despite growing up about 15 miles from Tuscaloosa, Williams leaned on his relationships with Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn and assistant Kodi Burns and chose the Tigers on Thanksgiving in 2017.
From the time he first arrived in Auburn, Williams had done nothing but impressed. His performance to start his junior season drew plenty of praise as he works to become Auburn’s first All-American wide receiver since Frank Sanders in 1994.
Former teammate Darius Slayton said Williams is the best 50-50 ball receiver around, and quarterback Bo Nix explained he is on track to become truly special.
“Seth is a great receiver, and he’s taken the next step into becoming a really good receiver. This offseason, we’ve just practiced and practiced,” Nix said. “Seth is always a guy that will go up and make a catch for you. He’ll go up and make plays, and he’s an explosive guy. He can go up and get it.”
Williams has wowed consistently at Auburn, something he’s done since years ago with the Stampede. Those who knew him then are far from surprised about his success at Auburn, and they are eagerly anticipating even more from Cottondale’s favorite son.
“Us as coaches, we would just say, ‘You've got to ride with this guy.’ You’ve got to figure that that guy is just bound for greatness,” Peck-Love said. “What he’s doing now just exemplifies what we thought. He’s just a great guy. We knew he was bound to be great at whatever avenue he chose because he’s just that type of guy.”
