‘Bound for greatness’: Williams’ rise to stardom took off back before Auburn

“Every day he does something, man. It’s just gratifying.”

Lesson learned

As Hill remembers it, Williams arrived at Paul Bryant over 6-feet tall and at about 185 pounds as a freshman, and it didn’t take him long to show he was capable of helping a Stampede program coming off a winless 2013 season. The problem for the promising ninth-grader was that the Stampede had two older, more experienced receivers, and he hadn’t done enough quite yet to pass them on the depth chart.

Williams contributed as a freshman and made strides entering his sophomore season when he had a meltdown at a summer practice that ultimately changed his perspective.

Williams had gone through drills with the other two receivers earlier in practice and was the only one to drop a pass before he threw a ball down and demanded they throw it more to him. Hill and the other coaches put him in his place immediately by ordering him to get off the field, reminding him that no one was bigger than the team and telling him he shouldn’t come back if he was going to have that attitude.

Hill knew the threat could cost Paul Bryant one of its best up-and-coming players, but he hoped it would help the rising sophomore see the bigger picture.

Luckily, it worked.