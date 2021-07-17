’Bout that time: War Ready gears up for Sunday showdown at TBT

Malik Dunbar is back in orange and blue. And he’s flashing that same familiar smile.
Dunbar and the rest of the gang have been excited to get back together as gameday finally approaches for War Ready — now set to take on the Bucketneers at 11 a.m. Central on Sunday on ESPN.
Dunbar and the crew of Auburn men’s basketball alums on the team are making their run at The Basketball Tournament, an open prize money event which offers $1 million to the winning squad.
War Ready is made up almost entirely of former Auburn basketball players and also features J’Von McCormick, Danjel Purifoy and Bryce Brown from the 2019 Final Four team.
“It’s just good to be with these guys and try to make a little more history,” Dunbar grinned for the camera, speaking last week in an interview with Rex Castillo of WRBL.
War Ready is a No. 5 seed in its bracket and draws the 12th-seeded Bucketneers, which features alumni from Eastern Tennessee State.
LaRon Smith and Desean Murray are two of the older alums on the team. Smith and Murray first ran in prize tournaments with the team, formerly known as Tampa 20/20 before last year when Brown joined the fold and brought plenty of Auburn fans with him — leading the team to lean into the fanbase.
The old team went one-and-done in the tournament last year — but this crew looks to pick up a win Sunday and give Auburn fans something to get excited about in the summer.
“It’s very special, honestly,” McCormick said to WRBL. “I miss playing with these guys.”
Dunbar and McCormick spoke with Castillo at a tune-up scrimmage Thursday in Atlanta before the team headed off for Charleston, W.V., the site of Sunday’s first-round game. Brown did not play in the scrimmage, but War Ready won the tune-up with the Georgia Kangaroos team based out of the Atlanta area.
If War Ready wins Sunday and advances in TBT, it will face the winner of fourth-seeded Armored Athlete and 13th-seeded HBCUnited in the second round.
“Once again, we’re a 5 seed, so you know how that played out last time,” McCormick grinned speaking with WRBL, alluding to that Final Four run. Auburn was seeded fifth then in both the SEC Tournament and in the Midwest regional at the NCAA Tournament.
“We just need to get that first game under our belt — get that win.”
TBT tipped off Friday and games are being televised on ESPN networks.