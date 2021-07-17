’Bout that time: War Ready gears up for Sunday showdown at TBT

Malik Dunbar is back in orange and blue. And he’s flashing that same familiar smile.

Dunbar and the rest of the gang have been excited to get back together as gameday finally approaches for War Ready — now set to take on the Bucketneers at 11 a.m. Central on Sunday on ESPN.

Dunbar and the crew of Auburn men’s basketball alums on the team are making their run at The Basketball Tournament, an open prize money event which offers $1 million to the winning squad.

War Ready is made up almost entirely of former Auburn basketball players and also features J’Von McCormick, Danjel Purifoy and Bryce Brown from the 2019 Final Four team.

“It’s just good to be with these guys and try to make a little more history,” Dunbar grinned for the camera, speaking last week in an interview with Rex Castillo of WRBL.

War Ready is a No. 5 seed in its bracket and draws the 12th-seeded Bucketneers, which features alumni from Eastern Tennessee State.