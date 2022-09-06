Brandon Council feeling 'pep in step' after injury recovery

The injury bug has had trouble leaving Brandon Council alone throughout his six-year football career.

The offensive lineman managed a largely clean bill of health during his three years at Akron, but still, he gained a medical wavier in 2018 after going down with a season-ending injury three games into the year.

In 2020, his first year at Auburn, Council's season ended five weeks in with an ACL tear, from which he was rehabbing when he later suffered a torn labrum, limiting him through the offseason.

Most recently, the bug hit in 2021, as Council suffered a knee injury that kept him out of three of the Tigers' final four games before sitting out of spring practices to rehab from foot surgery — a six-month process.

The rehab process this offseason was "brutal," Council said Monday, as he not only nursed his foot back to health, but lost 12 pounds. But after logging his 39th career start against Mercer on Saturday, and being named Auburn's offensive lineman of the game, he's feeling a big difference from last year to now in terms of his health.

"I feel faster off the ball," Council said. "My knees don't hurt like they used to. I can definitely feel the difference, the pep in my step on the field."

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin was also complimentary of what he saw in Council last week, saying: "I think from what he’s been through, to get back out there and play, it was good to see him get back out there and showcase what he’s capable of doing. It was a little bit of all the work he’s had to do to get to that point.

"He hasn’t had it easy from his injuries. He hasn’t had it easy from us. We’ve pushed him hard, whether it’s weight and getting in shape. The guy has been through it."

The confidence of Council is his health is something that should be welcome from Auburn's offensive line, as the guard finds himself thrust into a new role on the unit this year. No longer is Brodarious Hamm starting in front of him. There's no Tashawn Manning in this group either, nor a suited-up Nick Brahms, as he's officially retired from the sport and on the sidelines for the Tigers.

Council, along with right tackle Austin Troxell, are the elder statesmen of the group, as the Tigers are expected to start a line that includes Tate Johnson, Kam Stutts and Kilian Zierer alongside their older counterparts. The trio logged a combined 370 snaps in '21, fewer than both Council or Troxell logged individually.

Despite three new starters on the line, though, Council said the Mercer game showed that the group's most improved trait may be its communication.

"It was amazing," Council said. "That's, I think, the biggest difference as a unit, how we watch film together and we're always communicating. You can make a call but if we're like, 'Oh wait, it's this,' we're going to communicate real quick and get it. As long as we're on the same page, everything shakes out fine.