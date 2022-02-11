‘Break through’: Auburn vaulters hard at work looking to upgrade to 10.0 start values

Cassie Stevens is hard at work in the practice gym, trying to re-learn an old trick.

The junior is training to bring back a vault that she competed earlier in her career — an iron-man all-arounder for Auburn, now trying to pull one more ace out of her sleeve to help impress the judges.

She’s not alone. Every day in the lab at the McWhorter Center, Auburn’s coaches are working with athletes, and the athletes are even advising each other, as they all scrounge to find a few more 10ths on meet day.

Every upgrade could help push this Auburn gymnastics season from a good year to a great one — and over the last several practices, the Tigers have been trying to add a couple new skills on vault as the schedule sinks into its second month.

No. 7 Auburn hosts No. 9 Missouri at 8 p.m. Friday in Auburn Arena and on SEC Network.

Auburn’s effort to upgrade on vault offers a peak at how the Tigers are progressing through the conference grind — and how they’re constantly pushing to make each meet better than the last.

“We have a couple that are close, so we’ll see over the next few weeks,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said this week.