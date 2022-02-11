‘Break through’: Auburn vaulters hard at work looking to upgrade to 10.0 start values

Cassie Stevens is hard at work in the practice gym, trying to re-learn an old trick.
The junior is training to bring back a vault that she competed earlier in her career — an iron-man all-arounder for Auburn, now trying to pull one more ace out of her sleeve to help impress the judges.
She’s not alone. Every day in the lab at the McWhorter Center, Auburn’s coaches are working with athletes, and the athletes are even advising each other, as they all scrounge to find a few more 10ths on meet day.
Every upgrade could help push this Auburn gymnastics season from a good year to a great one — and over the last several practices, the Tigers have been trying to add a couple new skills on vault as the schedule sinks into its second month.
No. 7 Auburn hosts No. 9 Missouri at 8 p.m. Friday in Auburn Arena and on SEC Network.
Auburn’s effort to upgrade on vault offers a peak at how the Tigers are progressing through the conference grind — and how they’re constantly pushing to make each meet better than the last.
“We have a couple that are close, so we’ll see over the next few weeks,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said this week.
Out on the practice floor, he and the rest of the coaches are working with Stevens on her Yurchenko 1.5. She competed the Yurchenko full two weeks ago in the meet against Alabama before pulling out of the vault lineup last week against LSU, possibly to spend time on getting that 1.5 up to competition speed. She has thrown the 1.5 earlier in her career, and bringing it back now could help the team earn some precious points.
The Yurchenko 1.5 has a 10.0 start value in the NCAA, as judges score it by taking deductions down from a 10. The Yurchenko full is a less difficult skill — with 180 degrees less spin — and it has a 9.950 start value. Even if a gymnast performs the Yurchenko full flawlessly, she can’t get a perfect score; only a 9.950 at best.
Auburn’s Piper Smith and Olivia Hollingsworth are also working on upgrading their Yurchenko full to the 1.5.
“We have a short window,” Graba said. “I think the month of February is a good timeslot to see if anybody can break through.”
Graba has had vault circled for the last couple weeks now.
There’s obvious upward mobility out there for the Tigers on the event, and Graba says plainly that it’s an event Auburn needs to improve on, sooner or later. On top of execution critique, Auburn has, on every other apparatus, been able to field a lineup of six starters all throwing routines with a 10.0 start value. Last week at LSU, Auburn only threw three vaults with a 10.0 start value. Even if Auburn threw five perfect vaults last week, it wouldn’t have gotten five perfect scores.
Auburn veterans Drew Watson and Derrian Gobourne are both throwing the Yurchenko 1.5 and hitting consistently — as is rookie Sara Hubbard, a freshman who’s made an instant impact by offering a 1.5 that the Tigers have been able to plug into the starting lineup right away for an instant impact.
Freshman Sophia Groth has a full that is so solid that Graba said the team might use her as a leadoff hitter on vault even in the future, to get the Tigers started on the event with a reliably solid score every meet — but the others are trying their hand at upgrading, and it’s all hands on deck as the veterans offer their advice along with the coaches.
“Just kind of encouraging them and working them through — even on their bad days, making their bad days workable and working through that. I think that’s what ultimately makes you better,” Watson said this week, on what practices are like on vault. “I think just offering encouragement and just leading by example is really important. That’s kind of just what I’ve been doing — really trying to stay focused on my end, and trying to get better on my 1.5 as well.”
Graba said all of Auburn’s coaches have a hand on coaching vault, as he thinks it’s better for gymnasts to hear feedback from different voices — and that includes veterans like Watson and Gobourne who are throwing the 1.5 consistently and can help the other athletes fine-tuning their own.
“I think our athletes help each other quite a bit,” Graba said. “They’re the ones doing the move, so they’re actually really good about talking to the athletes about, ‘What do you feel? Because this is what I feel.’ And the coaches, I feel like we’re doing a really good job of trying to listen to that.
“Some people are optics and some people are haptics,” he explained. “Some people see things and some people feel things. … You really need to know where they’re coming from. A lot of that just happens just listening to their interactions with each other on what they feel.”
This week, Stevens is still outside Auburn’s starting lineup projection on vault — possibly taking a step away from the starting lineup to work on that 1.5 — while Smith is in the coaches’ top eight. She may take her shot at the 1.5 if she gets the nod. Watson, Gobourne and Hubbard are all in the same top eight and would be ready to throw 1.5’s again if they start.
No matter what, soon after the Missouri meet, the Tigers will be back at practice trying to up their game again.
“We need to have seven or eight 10.0 vaults and then a couple of really good, quality fulls,” Graba said.