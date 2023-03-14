For once this season, it appears Auburn men’s basketball has caught a bit of a break.

The Tigers, who found out Sunday they’d be the No. 9 seed in the Midwest Region of this year's NCAA Tournament, also got a bit of a home-court advantage, landing at the Birmingham site for their round-of-64 game against eighth-seeded Iowa at 5:50 p.m. CT Thursday.

“Just another home game,” Auburn’s Allen Flanigan said Monday. “Our fans here, they travel with us. Being in Birmingham, two and a half hours away from home, I'm sure it'll feel just like a home game for us.”

Playing in Birmingham is a huge boost for the Tigers, but advancing out of the Magic City won’t be so easy. Should Auburn beat the Hawkeyes, they’ll face the winner of a game between No. 1 seed Houston and No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky, meaning it’d likely have to down the Cougars for a Sweet 16 berth.

Here’s a look at the one team Auburn will see, and the two it could face, this week in Birmingham:

No. 8 seed Iowa

Walking into Monday’s media availability, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl asked a rhetorical question in reference to his Selection Sunday press conference a day prior.

“What do I know now that I didn’t know then?” Pearl asked. He said he knew then that Iowa was good, but he added that “I think they are a little better than I thought.”

Eventually, Pearl said the Hawkeyes are a blend of two teams the Tigers have faced this season: Missouri and Arkansas. Pearl sees an Iowa squad that plays with the offensive ability of the Tigers from Columbia and the length and size of the Razorbacks. Both good news and bad news lies in those comparisons.

The bad news is that, on paper at least, that’s a scary concoction. Missouri has the No. 10 adjusted offensive efficiency in Division I, according to KenPom, and it also averages the 21st-most points per game. While Arkansas’ numbers don’t carry a similar pop, their intangibles do. Look at its SEC Tournament win over Auburn, where it started a lineup that included no one over 6-foot-9 and demolished the Tigers on the glass.

The Hawkeyes carry both the offensive pop and size of those squads. They’re No. 3 in KenPom’s offensive metric, with five players averaging 10 or more points per game. None of them are shorter than 6-foot-4.

“(They) Shoot the ball from 3, make eight a game, play fast,” Pearl said. “This is not your typical Big Ten team. They're physical, yes. They're the second-leading offensive rebounding team in the league behind Purdue, yes. From a physical standpoint, they're a Big Ten team. But they play much faster.

“They're willing to get it down the floor and take the first good shot. That's why they don't turn the ball over but nine times a game. And then really big guards, really long wings. So it'll be all we want.”

The good news for Auburn is it was a combined 2-1 against Missouri and Arkansas, including a 33-point drubbing of Missouri in February. Part of that success is that Auburn boasts a top-30 defense according to KenPom. Its opponents also averaged fewer than 70 points per game at 66.8 per contest. And Iowa’s numbers don’t match that.

KenPom rates the Hawkeyes’ defensive efficiency at No. 167. While they score a lot of points, they give up a lot of them, too. Only three of their 13 losses this season saw their opponent score fewer than 70 points. The Tigers were 14-6 this season when hitting the 70-point mark.

No. 1 seed Houston

Should Auburn take care of the Hawkeyes on Thursday, it would advance to play the winner of a game between No. 1 seed Houston No. 16 seed North Kentucky.

Considering a 16 seed has only ever upset a top seed once since the tournament expanded in 1985, it seems more than likely the Tigers would see the Cougars on Saturday.

The No. 2 overall seed in this year’s tournament, Houston breezed to one of the best records in Division I and in the tournament field, as only two other tournament teams (FAU and College of Charleston) lost no more than three games.

Houston is a consensus No. 1 by many measures. It’s still the top team in the USA Today Coaches Poll, and it was No. 1 in the AP Poll for three-straight weeks before being topped by Alabama in the final installment Monday. It’s also No. 1 in both KenPom and the NET. But the Cougars have a significant doubt ahead of the NCAA Tournament in the status of Marcus Sasser.

Sasser, Houston’s leading scorer, suffered a non-contact groin injury in the Cougars’ matchup with Cincinnati in the American Conference Tournament, and didn’t return for their game against Memphis. He was listed as probable to return against the Bearcats before being downgraded at halftime.

Sasser’s 17.1 points per game are a team high, and he’s shooting 43.9%, including 38.3% from 3. He scored 20 or more points in 12 games this year, including a 30-point game against East Carolina and a 31-point performance against South Florida in January.

No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky

Imagine it: A slip and fall into a parallel reality where *checks notes* No. 16 Northern Kentucky and No. 9 Auburn square off for a Sweet 16 bid?

Sure, it’s a statistical improbability, but should Auburn live to see a round-of-32 game, its fans would undoubtedly pine for the Norse to pull off the upset of the century.

Northern Kentucky finished tied for second in the Horizon League this season, but stole a bid from regular-season champion Youngstown State by beating it in the semifinals of the conference tournament and eventually beating Cleveland State in the league’s title game.

By KenPom’s measure, the Norse are the sixth-worst team in the field of 64, and they went a combined 1-4 against Quad 1 and 2 teams. The program hasn’t slouched under current coach Darrin Horn, however, who got his second 20-win campaign in three seasons at NKU this year. Under Horn’s direction, the Norse are a combined 52-28.

A hypothetical Northern Kentucky-Auburn contest would be the programs’ first-ever meeting, but Pearl is no stranger to the Norsemen. He faced off with the program while helming then-Division II Southern Indiana and having NKU as a conference foe. Pearl’s Screaming Eagles teams were a combined 16-9 against the Norse.