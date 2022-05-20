Breaking down Auburn softball and the Clemson Regional

For the eighth consecutive year and the 17th time in program history, No. 17 Auburn softball will take part in the NCAA Softball Tournament, with the hopes of advancing out of opening weekend and taking one step closer to Oklahoma City.

Despite their familiarity with the postseason, the Tigers will be in new territory come Friday.

No. 10-seed Clemson plays host to Auburn, Louisiana and North Carolina-Wilmington in what will be Auburn’s first-ever trip to Clemson.

Here’s a breakdown of the Tigers and each team they could face this weekend.

Auburn (39-15, 11-13 SEC)

The Tigers wrapped up their regular season on a 5-5 run, losing their last five games, which included a 1-0 SEC Tournament loss to Missouri.

Still, the program received some postseason recognition for regular-season individual performances, as pitcher Maddie Penta was tabbed first-team All-SEC and NFCA All-Southeast Region, and Bri Ellis was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Year.

Ellis has led the charge of power in Auburn’s bats this season, as 18 of her 42 hits have been home runs, a total that leads the team. She also leads the Tigers in slugging percentage (.757). Penta not only achieved top program marks for earned run average (1.77) and strikeouts (258), but she led the SEC in ERA, and was second in strikeouts.

Even with standouts at the plate and in the circle, coach Mickey Dean pointed to the gloves as the key for this weekend’s regional.

“The first thing that has to happen to win this regional is strong defense,” Dean said in a release Thursday. “Then you are going to have great command of your pitches in the circle, especially with location and spin, because we are facing some strong hitting teams.”

Auburn sat in the bottom half of the SEC in terms of fielding percentage this season, posting the 10th-worst mark in the conference, as well as recording the sixth-most errors.

The Tigers will begin the regional against Louisiana on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+.

Louisiana (45-11, 23-4 Sun Belt)

Auburn will square off with a Ragin’ Cajuns squad that was atop of its conference all season, leading the conference in batting average and ERA while winning every single series against its Sun Belt-foes en route to its conference title. However, Louisiana proved ineffective against the top competition on its schedule going 3-6 against the Power Five and 2-6 against top-25 competition.

Despite the lack of success against big-name opponents, Louisiana is on quite the hot streak. Since April 8, it has won 22 of its past 23 games, and is riding a 13-game win streak. Its bats are on fire as well, as the program is second in the NCAA in team batting average at .358, second only to No. 1-overall-seed Oklahoma.

At the plate, the Cajuns are led by Jourdyn Campbell, whose .409 average is top-50 in the nation, though Alexa Langeliers has provided the most pop in Louisiana’s lineup, leading the team in home runs (13) and slugging (.782).

Meghan Schorman has been Louisiana’s top pitcher with a 1.73 ERA that ranks 41st nationally, eight spots ahead of Penta. Schorman has pitched four complete games, striking out 165 of the batters she’s faced.

The Tigers are 2-1 all time against Louisiana, with their previous two wins against the Cajuns coming on back-to-back days in 2015 to seal their first-ever trip to the College World Series.

Clemson (39-15, 14-10 ACC)

The other Tigers in this weekend’s regional are playing host to Auburn for the first time ever, as the Tigers from the Southeastern Conference have never made the trip to Clemson, nor faced off against the program.

It’s Clemson’s first-ever regional in program history, as the Tigers joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2020. In three years, they’ve gone 102-31 under coach John Rittman. All 15 of their losses this season came against top-25 opponents, including a loss to No. 2 Florida State in the ACC Championship game.

A trio of hitters — McKenzie Clark, Valerie Cagle and Alia Logoleo — has provided equal parts contact and power this season, batting a combined .308 and recording more than a third of Clemson’s hits. Their 37 combined home runs also make up more than half of the Tigers’ 64 homers.

Cagle is also one of Clemson’s best pitchers, posting a team-leading 166 strikeouts, though she’s third on the team in ERA, behind Regan Spencer (1.07) and Millie Thompson (1.69). Spencer’s ERA is seventh-best in the nation.

Clemson’s first game will start at 11 a.m. CT on Friday against UNC-Wilmington. Should both Clemson and Auburn either win or lose their first games of the weekend, they would meet Saturday afternoon, in either Game 3 or Game 4 of the regional.

North Carolina-Wilmington (32-13, 11-8 CAA)

Much like Clemson, it’s a postseason of firsts for Wilmington, as it won its first-ever conference title to gain its first-ever tournament appearance.

The Seahawks had perhaps the weakest regular-season schedule of any team in the Clemson Regional, playing two contests against power-five opponents and going winless.

Still, Wilmington will bring multiple talented names into the circle this weekend, highlighted by Emily Winstead and Kara Hammock, who recorded every out of the Seahawks’ Colonial Athletics Association tournament run.

Winstead’s ERA (1.66) and strikeout total (182) are both top-50 marks nationally, and though Hammock’s stats aren’t as gaudy, she’s pitched eight complete games for the Seahawks and gone 12-3 in 15 starts.

