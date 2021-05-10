Breaking down what has to happen for Auburn baseball to make the SEC Tournament

Auburn baseball’s 2021 season is coming down to the wire, but not in the way the Tigers had hoped back when the spring began.
Auburn (20-23, 6-18 SEC) sits last in the SEC’s West division and second-to-last in the entire conference, standing ahead of last-place Missouri by one game. Auburn’s NCAA Tournament hopes are a long shot, but the team remains one of four SEC squads battling for the final two spots in the conference tournament set to start May 25 in Hoover.
So, what do the Tigers have to do to earn a spot? To put it simply, they need to win and they need some help.
The SEC tournament features 12 of the conference's 14 teams, which means the two teams with the worst conference records regardless of division do not participate. As it stands now, Auburn and Missouri would be sitting at home come May 25, while LSU (9-15 SEC record) and Texas A&M (7-17) would take the final two spots.
The good news for Auburn is it will have considerable say in whether it makes the tournament or not given its last two opponents. The Tigers host Texas A&M for a three-game series starting Friday then travel to Missouri for a three-game series starting May 20.
The schedules for all four teams fighting for the final spots set up for a compelling close to the regular season. LSU hosts Alabama, which is only 2.5 games ahead in the standings, then travels to Texas A&M; Texas A&M has Auburn and LSU as noted; and Missouri travels to No. 3 Mississippi State then hosts Auburn.
To get a sense of how these teams have been playing, Auburn took two of three against then-No. 20 Georgia before losing two of three to LSU last weekend; LSU won the last of three games against No. 1 Arkansas before besting Auburn; Texas A&M was swept by then-No. 5 Mississippi State before taking two of three against then-No. 11 Ole Miss; and Missouri was swept by Alabama then swept by then-No. 5 Tennessee.
Missouri enters the Mississippi State series riding a nine-game losing streak and having dropped 15 of its last 16 games.
There are multiple possibilities that could play out over the next two SEC series, but as far as what’s next Auburn needs to sweep Texas A&M to take a two-game lead over the Aggies or win two of the three games in order to be tied with them entering the final series at Missouri.
If Auburn swept Texas A&M and Missouri dropped the series with Mississippi State as expected, Auburn would only need one win against Missouri to clinch an SEC Tournament spot due to having the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Aggies. If Auburn took two of three against Texas A&M and Missouri fell to Mississippi State, Auburn would have to beat Missouri in as many games as Texas A&M beats LSU in order to earn the spot via the tiebreaker.
Auburn might also get some help from rival Alabama, which could put LSU back in jeopardy if the Crimson Tide takes that series.
If Auburn winds up in a tiebreaker situation with LSU, LSU would get the tiebreaker since it won two of three games against Auburn. Auburn’s tiebreaker situations with Texas A&M and Missouri would all depend on how many games the Tigers can win in the next two series.
Auburn’s 2021 season has been a disappointment, but with only six SEC games left on the schedule the Tigers still have something to play for. The Tigers benefit from having plenty of power in whether or not they make the SEC Tournament; by the same token, there will be no one to place blame on if it doesn’t fall their way.