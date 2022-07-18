Brian Kelly's first SEC road game will be in Jordan-Hare. How has he fared against SEC competition?

ATLANTA — Brian Kelly acknowledged it minutes into his introduction Monday.

A native of Massachusetts who has spent three decades coaching college football in the Midwest, the LSU coach had yet to experience some of the biggest stages in the Southeastern Conference.

Kelly, who replaced former LSU coach Ed Orgeron in November, will be welcomed to the conference this fall, making his inaugural SEC road trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1. As he enters the SEC, and what he referred to as “the challenges of being in the greatest conference in college football,” Kelly comes in with incredibly limited experience against the league’s competition.

“I’ve never been in many of the venues,” Kelly said Monday at SEC Media Days. “I’ll get an opportunity to play at Auburn this year. I’ll get a chance to play at Kyle Field, in The Swamp. Those will be exciting opportunities, something that I’ve never experienced in my career of 32 years.”

Eight of the 383 games for which Kelly has been a head coach have come against SEC opponents, with only two of them being played in an SEC stadium. In 2019, Kelly’s Notre Dame team lost 23-17 at Sanford Stadium, and in 2006 his Central Michigan squad lost 45-36 at Kentucky.

All-time, Kelly teams are 3-5 against SEC teams. Two of those three wins have come against LSU.

Despite so few games against the SEC, the bulk of them have come on big stages. They make up five of the 15 bowl games in which he’s coached, and two of those have been either a BCS National Championship or College Football Playoff game.

Playing in SEC stadiums week in, week out, however, can be a different experience.

“There was definitely a learning curve,” LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari said.

Ojulari, who came to LSU in 2020, was introduced to the conference landscape in a year of empty stadiums and COVID-19 protocols. Still, he said, he could “feel the atmosphere of what it would be if the stadium was packed” a year before he got his first real taste of an SEC game day.

“Going into my second year,” Ojulari said. “It was just hard to communicate when the stadium is just roaring down on you.”

The defensive end was also asked about his new coach Monday, particularly Kelly’s roots in the Northeast and how that might impact him as he settles in at LSU.

“I think Coach Kelly’s resume speaks for itself,” Ojulari said. “He’s a winning coach. He knows how to win and that’s going to attract recruits from anywhere. Notre Dame had a great culture, they have a great culture still, and I think he’s going to bring his own flavor.”

That flavor has been on display for the first half of Kelly’s year in Louisiana, whether dancing with highly touted recruits or being accused of speaking in a faux Southern accent weeks into his tenure.

Those moments continued to be highlighted Monday. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey poked fun at Kelly’s dance moves, and the coach was asked to answer “in his best Southern accent” what his favorite meal has been since he moved to Louisiana. (It was between crawfish etouffee and grilled oysters.)

“I’ve gotten to love where I’m at in Baton Rouge,” Kelly said. “I love the people. They love football. They love family. They love food. That fits me really well.

“I guess I should have been in the South all along.”