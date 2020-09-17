Britt, Bryant named first-team All-SEC in preseason list

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn’s leader at middle linebacker K.J. Britt and his flashy teammate on the defensive line Big Kat Bryant were both named first-team All-SEC on a preseason list compiled by the conference’s coaches and released Thursday.

Six total Tigers made the list.

Offensive lineman Brodarious Hamm earned second-team recognition. On the third-team, quarterback Bo Nix and wide receiver Seth Williams were both listed, as was Christian Tutt, in three different spots. Tutt was listed among the third-team’s defensive backs and all-purpose players, and was named the third-team’s return specialist.

Britt earned first-team All-SEC honors last year after piling up 69 tackles with 10 for loss. The senior is the heart of Auburn’s defense and a vocal leader on the team.

Bryant, another rising senior with a 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame and a wide smile, pulled in 16 tackles last year with two for loss. Auburn credited him with nine quarterback hurries last year.

Hamm’s selection speaks to how highly the coaches in the conference think of him, as he has yet to start a game at Auburn but has been part of the preseason buzz in fall camp after spending last year as the offensive line’s versatile sixth man.