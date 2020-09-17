Britt, Bryant named first-team All-SEC in preseason list

Auburn’s leader at middle linebacker K.J. Britt and his flashy teammate on the defensive line Big Kat Bryant were both named first-team All-SEC on a preseason list compiled by the conference’s coaches and released Thursday.
Six total Tigers made the list.
Offensive lineman Brodarious Hamm earned second-team recognition. On the third-team, quarterback Bo Nix and wide receiver Seth Williams were both listed, as was Christian Tutt, in three different spots. Tutt was listed among the third-team’s defensive backs and all-purpose players, and was named the third-team’s return specialist.
Britt earned first-team All-SEC honors last year after piling up 69 tackles with 10 for loss. The senior is the heart of Auburn’s defense and a vocal leader on the team.
Bryant, another rising senior with a 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame and a wide smile, pulled in 16 tackles last year with two for loss. Auburn credited him with nine quarterback hurries last year.
Hamm’s selection speaks to how highly the coaches in the conference think of him, as he has yet to start a game at Auburn but has been part of the preseason buzz in fall camp after spending last year as the offensive line’s versatile sixth man.
The Nix-to-Williams connection speaks for itself. Nix is third-team behind first-team quarterback Kyle Trask of Florida and second-team quarterback Kellen Mond of Texas A&M.
Williams led Auburn with 830 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions last season, even missing time with injury.
Tutt is a rising junior who has shown flashes playing a specialized role as a nickel defensive back and as a return man.
The teams were voted on by the league’s coaches, and coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.
Auburn opens the season on Sept. 26 against Kentucky at home.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!