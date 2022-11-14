'Bro, it’s back’: Players describe raucous Jordan-Hare atmosphere from A&M win

Tank Bigsby said it was noticeable from the time Auburn hopped off the buses.

He and his teammates were all saying it en route to the locker room and through Tiger Walk.

“Bro,” Bigsby repeated post game Saturday, “it’s back.”

An announced sellout of Jordan-Hare Stadium saw 87,000-plus in tow for Carnell “Cadillac” Williams’ first home game as Auburn’s interim head coach, and those in attendance brought Jordan-Hare magic to life, witnessing Williams and the Tigers walk away with a 13-10 victory against Texas A&M.

“The way all of Auburn came out, bro? The stadium was electric,” defensive lineman Colby Wooden said. “How (Williams’) former teammates came back and was, like, with us. Like, they were ready to play with us. They brought back the true meaning of what it means to be an Auburn Tiger, and I’m happy for everybody.”

The festivities began early, with a packed Tiger Walk and a pregame hype video that played into the famed “Go crazy, Cadillac!” radio call of Williams’ playing days. The head coach also said he saw “what felt like” the entirety of the 2004 Auburn team in attendance.

“Guys that I played with, to see their faces, to see how happy they were, it’s unreal,” Williams said. “This place is special. And to see the support from the fans, like, they put a battery in my back and they energized me.”

Wooden said that, from an emotional standpoint, Tiger Walk was difficult to get through.

“We knew it was going to be that type of environment with ‘lac returning for his first game,” Wooden said. “We knew it was gonna be jam-packed. And I loved it. I loved seeing those faces, all those kids, all those moms smiling, happy. It’s just a great feeling.”

The atmosphere was an in-game difference, linebacker Cam Riley said, especially so for an Auburn defense that allowed a season-low 215 yards from Texas A&M. The buzz remained postgame, too. Williams got a rightful Gatorade dowsing and players even joined students in the stands to celebrate.

“I’ve always seen people run and jump on the ledge thing, but I’ve never done it,” Wooden said. “So, I figured now’s my chance. When I saw Tank take off, I was like, ‘Yeah, this is my chance.’”

According to Bigsby, Saturday’s atmosphere was a feeling Auburn has been searching for.

“Auburn’s so special, and those of you that have been here, you know how special this place is,” Bigsby said. “Just to be able to see our fans and family support us the way they did today, due to outcomes that we had this season, man, it’s amazing.

“It’s a blessing to be able to stay together. That truly shows what Auburn was about today.”