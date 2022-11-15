Broome's breakout performance lifts Auburn past Winthrop

Tuesday’s contest was set to be a big one either way for Johni Broome, as the Auburn center was set to be recognized for reaching career point No. 1,000.

The recognition was swift, coming at the game’s first timeout and after Broome’s first points of the night. But the night was far from over.

Continuing to deal with what Bruce Pearl has described as a “bum ankle,” Broome dominated. The Morehead State transfer posted his first double-double as Tiger, with a game-high 18 points and 13 rebounds in No. 13 Auburn’s 89-65 win against Winthrop at Neville Arena.

Broome paired the double-double with a season-high five blocks, and matched a season-high in steals with two.

Last season at Morehead State, Broome logged 20 double-doubles, but only had three of them that matched or bested his efforts Tuesday night.

Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. also had another notable outing, tallying 16 points with five assists, four rebounds and no turnovers. It was an efficient night for Green, who was 6-of-10 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3.

Through three games, Green is averaging 17.3 points per contest.

Freshman guard Chance Westry made what’s been a well-awaited Auburn debut. Westry finished with five points, two rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes off the bench. Yohan Traore, another notable freshman, reached double figures in scoring with 11 points.

Auburn (3-0) had one of its better shooting performances yet through three games, going 34-of-73 (46.6%) from the field, 9-of-23 (39.1%) from 3 and 12-20 (60%) from the line.

The Tigers also played 12 against Winthrop (2-2), eclipsing double-digit players for the third time. Eleven of the Tigers who saw the floor scored, all of them with multiple points, and the same number logged 10-plus minutes of playing time.