Brotherly bond: Auburn’s DJ James, Missouri’s Kris Abrams-Draine together again

This Saturday is a date Kris Abrams-Draine has had circled for a long while.

It’ll be a reunion for the Missouri defensive back, marking the first time the Mobile native is playing football in his home state since heading west in 2020, and he’ll have family and friends trekking the three hours north to be in the stands at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Abrams-Draine will also have a friend on the opposing sideline in Auburn defensive back DJ James. That’ll be a reunion years in the making, as the two go far back. They were youth-league teammates and inseparable friends in high school, playing for a Spanish Fort team that went 32-7 in the three seasons they were together.

“We came a long way,” Abrams-Draine said. “We’re both still chasing our dream and doing good at it. … And he’s just like my brother. Like, I call him my brother. We did everything together in high school, since freshman year, so (we) just built that bond and we’re close to this day.”

Both have carved out considerable roles in their respective programs. James has been one of Auburn’s best defensive backs through three games despite a shaky start for the team. He logged his first start against Penn State and recorded four tackles and two pass breakups. He’s been targeted 12 times through three weeks, more than any other Auburn defender, and only allowed three receptions.

“DJ James brought a lot of savvy to the unit, brought a lot of experience coming out from Oregon,” Auburn safety Zion Puckett said. “I just feel like playing on the side of him is very— every game, he’s getting very confident.”

Abrams-Draine came to Missouri a receiver and transitioned to defensive back as a sophomore, but he made quick work of the position change, generating 37 tackles, three interceptions and 10 PBUs a year ago, and he’s already considered by some a top draft prospect.

Their success in college football began with roots planted in Mobile, as they played in the same youth league, and even on the same team for a year on the Mobile Panthers. Drew Thomas, who coached the travel team Panthers, trained both James and Abrams-Draine as they got older, and he said both “are like sons to me.”

“They pushed each other,” Thomas said. “It was always a competitive thing, but it was friendly, it was like friendly competition. They always respected each other. They always, you know, pushed each other to get better.”

While the two knew each other from a young age, their friendship blossomed once Abrams-Draine got to high school. Both Kris’ mother, Pamela Abrams, and DJ’s dad, Desmon James, remember the duo being inseparable.

“They’ve been the of best buddies, man,” Desmon said. “I mean, when I tell you, (Kris) was coming over to my house, spending the night, the weekend, and then my wife’s cooking the good Sunday dinner and all that good stuff, and then DJ would go over to (Kris’) mom’s house and spend the night or a weekend.”

Abrams-Draine was a standout athlete at Spanish Fort, playing multiple spots on the football field, including quarterback his senior year, as well as basketball for the Toros en route to being considered a standout receiver prospect.

James was settled into football, and shined between the sidelines, logging 43 tackles, 6 interceptions, 16 PBU as a senior, but Ben Blackmon recalls the defensive back being somewhat under-recruited as he headed to Oregon out of high school. Then the head coach at Spanish Fort, Blackmon also recalled the friendly competition between James and Abrams-Draine.

“They’re both good friends, they both believe in themselves a lot, and they both will tell you that they would both win the battle between each other,” Blackmon said.

Neither Blackmon nor Abrams-Draine recall many specific matchup or moments. Their minds go back to the intensity of those in-practice competitions, but one moment sticks out to Kris, particularly of a drill against DJ in front of about 20 college scouts.

Who won that battle?

“I think it was me,” Abrams-Draine says without hesitation.

To Blackmon, those competitions are what helped the duo most.

“Anytime you have to compete every single day at practice against the quality of athlete that both of them are, it only makes you better, you know?” Blackmon said. “That’s the selling point about playing in the SEC.

“Both of them wanted to play in the SEC, both of them got their opportunity, because when you play in the SEC, you’re gonna play against the best of the best and day in and day out at practice, too. So it really forces you to step your game up every single play.

“And not only did it make them better, but it made our whole team better because they all saw how hard they competed and it made them want to compete like that, too.”

The goal out of high school was for both to end up at the same college, Abrams-Draine said, but ultimately didn’t work out. Still, whether James was in Oregon or since he’s been back in Alabama, the two remain close, and Abrams-Draine even texts him from time to answer questions about pass coverage technique.

And as much as everyone involved is looking forward to Saturday’s game, they’re also looking forward to its end, too.

“I’m looking forward to seeing DJ and Kris after the game, when they hug each other and see each other,” Desmon said. “As far as those guys, only way they can see each other is talk on the phone. They can’t really, get a hug or whatever, stuff like that, just the love that both of them have for each other, so that’s what I just want to see.”