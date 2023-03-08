Butter dripped from Bruce Pearl’s chin when he first met the Gilbert family almost 30 years ago.

Chad Gilbert, a forward at Indiana State, had decided to transfer following the 1992-93 season. During his recruitment, Gilbert and his parents hosted Pearl, then head men’s basketball coach at the University of Southern Indiana, for an in-home visit.

Gilbert’s father liked to cook and crab legs were on the menu that night.

So, much like he’s always done with any recruiting pitch, halftime speech, or questionable whistle, Pearl attacked the crab legs with the intensity he’s always brought to his job.

“I saw Coach Pearl kill about five pounds of crab legs,” Gilbert says with a laugh. “I knew on the spot, man. I want to play for this guy.”

Gilbert grew up two hours west of Southern Indiana, and he’d known the basketball program’s lackluster history. But the past wasn’t in Pearl’s selling points.

Instead, he pitched what the program was becoming. He pitched who he was, and the impact he could make on Gilbert — albeit while cracking crab husk and slurping shellfish.

“He's got me sold,” Gilbert continues. “From that point over, he's not been my coach, but he's been part of my family.”

It’s been 30 years since Pearl became a head men’s basketball coach. Long before Milwaukee, Tennessee, or Auburn, he started his career in Evansville, Indiana. It was there he took over then-Division II Southern Indiana after a decade as a Division I assistant.

During his USI tenure, Pearl led a turnaround that left a deeply felt impact on the program and his players. It’s been a blueprint the rest of his career.

“I needed to cut my teeth, and learn how to coach and be a head coach,” Pearl told the Opelika-Auburn News last month. “I think to some, it would be considered sort of a step down. It wasn't for me.”

The Screaming Eagles only won 10 games the season before Pearl’s arrival. They went on to average nearly 29 wins a year with him. They reached the NCAA Division II Tournament each year during his nine seasons. They advanced to six Sweet 16s, appeared in two national title games, and won the school’s lone men’s basketball National Championship in 1995.

Since he departed, neither Pearl nor USI have slacked. Pearl has been a head coach at three Division I stops. He's led all three to conference titles and NCAA Tournament bids, his most recent project being the turnaround of a disrepaired Auburn program, akin to what he came into at Southern Indiana.

USI has averaged more than 20 wins a season and made another 14 NCAA Division II Tournament appearances since Pearl left. This year, the Screagles moved up to Division I and the Ohio Valley Conference under Stan Gouard, who was a standout forward for his alma mater under Pearl.

“He was my coach, but he also felt like a father, felt like a brother,” Gouard says. “You could talk to him about anything. He'll laugh and joke with you, but he'd push you to extreme measures to get the best out of you. … He did that years ago and he's still doing it to this day.”

***

Jon Mark Hall pulled up to his office early Monday after a big weekend.

Hall, the men’s tennis coach at Southern Indiana, led the Screagles to their first-ever Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament title in men’s tennis that weekend in Indianapolis.

Carrying the tournament trophy in from his car, Hall stepped into the lobby of USI’s athletics offices to see one person waiting on him. It was Bruce Pearl.

“I mean, he's not there by chance, right?” Hall says. “Like, he is waiting on me to come in.”

A bear hug ensued — “'I knew you guys were going to do it!'” Hall recalls Pearl saying. “‘I knew it was going to happen! I knew you were going to kick their rear!’"

Now USI’s athletics director, Hall is more than two decades removed from that Monday morning in 1999. But that's always one of the stories he tells to describe Pearl’s character.

“That was real and I'll never forget it,” Hall says. “When you see these pictures of him on the sidelines at a women's basketball game or a baseball game or at a softball game at Auburn ... that's who he is. That's pretty real.

“There was no social media at that time to get some kind of pat on the back for being a great colleague. I mean, he was there first thing on Monday morning to make sure that … we knew that he was proud of that group.”

That moment is emblematic of an approach Pearl’s had at every coaching stop: “Don’t rent. Buy.”

“Jump in with both feet,” Pearl says. “Our first houses — we couldn't afford very big houses, but — we bought. Every place I've been, I've planned to be there forever, and worked like it. It's hard because in coaching, when you're winning, they're worried you're going to leave. When you're losing, they're packing your bags. You're always coming and going in coaching, but I've never treated it that way.”

Pearl's career-long investment is evident at all his stops, especially in Evansville. During his tenure, Pearl made an effort to get himself and his players involved in Evansville and the greater USI community. His players partook in volunteer opportunities, reading at elementary schools and running kids’ camps.

Pearl also got involved with USI’s Varsity Club, which still helps fund scholarships for the program’s athletes. According to department spokesperson Ray Simmons, both the club’s membership and revenue totals more than doubled within the first few years of Pearl’s tenure.

“Without Coach Pearl, I don't think we're where we are today,” Stan Gouard says.

Gouard starred on the court for Pearl. The former NCAA Division II Player of the Year helped lead USI to its 1995 National Championship. But in his current role, Gouard still sees his former coach’s stamp.

There’s pictures aplenty of Pearl hanging in Screaming Eagles Arena, the school's years-old $66 million arena. Gouard walks past him hoisting the program’s 1995 national title trophy daily, and sees his face again hanging in the team locker room. Gouard is also one of the many who attests Pearl Drive, a street about two miles east of campus, is named for his former coach.

“And I think in the years to come, you may see his name on the court,” Gouard says. “They may name it 'Pearl Court' or 'Pearl Arena.' He's definitely put USI on the map by what he's done here. His legacy will never go away.”

***

Even if Bruce Pearl wasn't able to attend, his presence was felt.

Pearl's second-ever USI team was honored with hall-of-fame status for its efforts during the 1993-94 season Feb. 3 in Evansville. The event drew former players and managers, among others.

Chad Gilbert made the drive from his hometown of Charlestown, Indiana. Stan Gouard was, of course, in attendance, as was Chris Bowles, Pearl’s high-scoring stretch forward from his first two USI seasons. Tyrone Tate, a premier transfer who came to USI from Utah and played facilitator on those squads, made the commute from Chicago.

Time has moved on. Their faces are longer; more wrinkly. Hairs are thinning, grayed, or nonexistent. They’re not the athletes they once were. These are men, some with children and families, whose college-aged faces live on only in the program’s media guides and record books.

But they’re still Pearl’s players.

Their faces pack youthful smiles as they celebrate what they achieved. A prerecorded video message from Pearl plays before they take a stage to be recognized.

“You guys made history,” Pearl says. “You took that Southern Indiana program in basketball and put it on the map.”

Pearl’s hair, including a beard on his once clean-shaven face, is gray now, too. While wearing an Auburn polo and sitting in front of an AU backdrop, he thanks them for their success, in spite of his youth and inexperience.

“I would venture to say,” Pearl adds, “that USI wouldn’t be where it is right now if it wasn’t for moments like what we had.”

And as much is true in the other direction.

If it wasn’t for USI, Pearl wouldn’t be where he is now, helming an Auburn program that’s making its own history, soon to notch its fourth NCAA Tournament berth in six seasons.

Perhaps without Pearl, the Tigers never go from Southeastern Conference bottom-dweller to powerhouse.

“Bruce is Bruce,” Brent Baker, an assistant on Pearl’s first two USI staffs, says. “He kind of pretty much wears his emotions on his sleeve. He's not gonna back down from anyone,” Baker adds. “He's gonna get all over the refs. He's gonna expect things out of his players, but he does out of — I mean, he does it out of love, right?

“He is as passionate about winning and losing as anyone, and it just seems like he really hasn't changed a lot in terms of how he approaches the game.”