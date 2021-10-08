 Skip to main content
Bruce Pearl: Auburn center Walker Kessler dealing with mild concussion
Bruce Pearl: Auburn center Walker Kessler dealing with mild concussion

Walker Kessler slams down a dunk agaisnt Florida State on Feb. 27 in Chapel Hill, N.C.

 NORTH CAROLINA ATHLETICS

The Auburn Tigers are dealing with another injury with about a month before the start of their 2021-22 season.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl announced on the Tiger Talk radio show that sophomore center Walker Kessler sustained a mild concussion on Wednesday. The North Carolina transfer did not attend the team’s Tipoff at Toomer’s event as a result.

“Walker got hit in the jaw [Wednesday] in practice, and he's still – the world's moving a little bit on him. He got a mild concussion,” Pearl said. “Walker, just out of extreme caution, will probably miss a few days until things kind of settle down.”

Auburn basketball and football players did their part to entertain the fans at Tipoff at Toomer's on Thursday night.

A former standout at Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Kessler played in 29 games for the Tar Heels as a true freshman during the 2020-21 season. He earned ACC Freshman of the Week honors on March 1 for his performance in North Carolina’s victory over No. 11 Florida State after scoring 20 points, grabbing eight rebounds and blocking four shots.

Kessler ended the season averaging 4.4 points per game. He also pulled down 94 rebounds and shot 57.8 from the floor for a North Carolina team that won 18 games and reached the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Kessler was named a McDonald’s All-American in 2020. He stands as the fifth McDonald’s All-American to come through Auburn in program history.

Kessler spoke on Tuesday about his excitement regarding his first season with the Tigers.

“We look really, really good,” Kessler said. “We got a lot of pieces coming in. Everyone has meshed so well, so I’m just looking forward to it and excited.”

Auburn is already dealing with an injury to junior wing Allen Flanigan, who had to undergo Achilles surgery in early September.

Flanigan joined his teammate at the tipoff event and even competed in the 3-point shooting contest, though in a limited capacity.

"It felt great just to be back out there with the guys, try to participate and do some of the things that they were doing," Flanigan said. "It was great. I felt like I was back in Auburn Arena with a packed-out crowd again."

