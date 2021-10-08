Bruce Pearl: Auburn center Walker Kessler dealing with mild concussion

The Auburn Tigers are dealing with another injury with about a month before the start of their 2021-22 season.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl announced on the Tiger Talk radio show that sophomore center Walker Kessler sustained a mild concussion on Wednesday. The North Carolina transfer did not attend the team’s Tipoff at Toomer’s event as a result.

“Walker got hit in the jaw [Wednesday] in practice, and he's still – the world's moving a little bit on him. He got a mild concussion,” Pearl said. “Walker, just out of extreme caution, will probably miss a few days until things kind of settle down.”

A former standout at Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Kessler played in 29 games for the Tar Heels as a true freshman during the 2020-21 season. He earned ACC Freshman of the Week honors on March 1 for his performance in North Carolina’s victory over No. 11 Florida State after scoring 20 points, grabbing eight rebounds and blocking four shots.

Kessler ended the season averaging 4.4 points per game. He also pulled down 94 rebounds and shot 57.8 from the floor for a North Carolina team that won 18 games and reached the first round of the NCAA Tournament.