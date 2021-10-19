Bruce Pearl: Center Walker Kessler back ‘full speed and full strength’ after suffering concussion

Kessler spoke on Oct. 5 about his excitement for the start of the season.

“We look really, really good,” Kessler said. “We got a lot of pieces coming in. Everyone has meshed so well, so I’m just looking forward to it and excited.”

Pearl explained he’s never coached a player of Kessler’s size, let alone someone his size who can shoot the ball from the perimeter. He expressed his excitement about Kessler’s fit among the Tigers and the role he can play this season.

“He likes what we’re doing right now, and he protects the rim,” Pearl said. “He's really long. But when you watch him move and watch him run, it looks like he's 6-7, 6-8. He doesn't rumble and lumber up and down the floor. He moves. He moves really well.

“I would say this: Our frontline, between Jaylin Williams and Jabari and Stretch and Dylan Cardwell and Walker Kessler, that's the deepest and the biggest and the most talented frontline that I've had.”