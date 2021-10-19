Bruce Pearl: Center Walker Kessler back ‘full speed and full strength’ after suffering concussion

Auburn center Walker Kessler appears to be back on track after an injury scare.
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl told reporters Tuesday that Kessler has returned to practice after suffering a mild concussion two weeks ago. The 7-foot-1, 245-pound sophomore was one of the Tigers’ big transfer portal additions this offseason.
“He had a mild concussion and did all the things that protocol requires, and he’s been able to come back this week full-speed and full-strength,” Pearl said. “He’s had a good week. Walker’s good to go.”
A former standout at Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Kessler played in 29 games at North Carolina as a true freshman during the 2020-21 season. He earned ACC Freshman of the Week honors on March 1 for his performance in North Carolina’s victory over No. 11 Florida State after scoring 20 points, grabbing eight rebounds and blocking four shots.
Kessler ended the season averaging 4.4 points per game. He also pulled down 94 rebounds and shot 57.8 from the floor for a North Carolina team that won 18 games and reached the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Kessler was named a McDonald’s All-American in 2020. He stands as the fifth McDonald’s All-American to come through Auburn in program history.
Kessler was one of four transfers to join the Tigers’ program this offseason along with guards KD Johnson, Wendell Green Jr. and Zep Jasper.
Kessler spoke on Oct. 5 about his excitement for the start of the season.
“We look really, really good,” Kessler said. “We got a lot of pieces coming in. Everyone has meshed so well, so I’m just looking forward to it and excited.”
Pearl explained he’s never coached a player of Kessler’s size, let alone someone his size who can shoot the ball from the perimeter. He expressed his excitement about Kessler’s fit among the Tigers and the role he can play this season.
“He likes what we’re doing right now, and he protects the rim,” Pearl said. “He's really long. But when you watch him move and watch him run, it looks like he's 6-7, 6-8. He doesn't rumble and lumber up and down the floor. He moves. He moves really well.
“I would say this: Our frontline, between Jaylin Williams and Jabari and Stretch and Dylan Cardwell and Walker Kessler, that's the deepest and the biggest and the most talented frontline that I've had.”