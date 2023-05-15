ALEXANDER CITY — Auburn men’s basketball has already seen departures impact the program’s roster this offseason, with touted freshmen Chance Westry and Yohan Traore, and longtime Tiger Allen Flanigan, all entering the transfer portal and Wendell Green Jr. declaring for the NBA Draft.

But Bruce Pearl and the Tigers find themselves in limbo for another potential departure, this one of a different breed.

Forward Johni Broome made a likely move by declaring for the NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility in mid-April, but his draft process has seen him skyrocket.

After landing an invitation to the G League Elite Camp over the weekend, Broome scored 40 points across two scrimmages and was one of eight players to land an invitation to this week’s NBA Draft Combine, which takes place from May 15-21 in Chicago.

It gives Broome a good bit of precedent to stay in the draft process and not return to college, but to hear Auburn coach Bruce Pearl tell it, there’s not much panic to the potential of Broome’s departure.

“Last year, seven guys went from the G League Combine, got invited to the (NBA) Combine — none of them got drafted,” Pearl said Monday at his Fore the Children Golf Classic event. “So it's really, really hard to make that jump, because there are so many guys that get invited to the (NBA) Combine that aren't going to get drafted, right? But Johni definitely helped himself and clearly does the things that he does.

“He's able to score. He played physically. He's got a high basketball IQ, and the things he needed to continue to work on — his defense, his rim protection, rebounding out of his area, you know, that'll be — we'll see that again.”

Broome will have 10 days from the combine’s end to decide if he will return to Auburn, as the NCAA’s early withdrawal deadline is 11:59 p.m. EST on May 31. To state the obvious, Broome’s week in Chicago should be the difference-maker in whether or not he’ll stay or go, but it’ll also impact any guidance Pearl gives the forward in his decision making.

“Our feelings have sort of always been, 'Can you get yourself into that first round?'” Pearl said. “If you get yourself in that first round, you need to go. It's hard to climb out of the second round. Guys that go second round, they're not the general manager's first pick. They do the two-way contracts, they spend most of their time in the G League.

“So look, we're rooting for Johni on one hand, and on the other hand, we'd obviously love to have him back, because he could be one of the best players preseason in college basketball next year.”

If Broome not only stayed in the draft process, but heard his name called on draft day, he’d become the 41st Tiger to be selected in the NBA Draft, and the seventh of the Pearl era.

Broome’s entrance to the draft came after one season with the Tigers, in which he led the team in points (14.2), rebounds (8.4) per game and blocked shots (78) while shooting 52.1% from the field. His year on the Plains also saw him generate a career high in 3-point attempts, with 31. He shot 29% from beyond the arc.

Formerly at Morehead State, Broome transferred to Auburn last offseason, picking the Tigers over former Tiger assistant Todd Golden and Florida. In two seasons with the Eagles, Broome averaged 15.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He logged 131 blocks as a sophomore, leading to him earn the Ohio Valley Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year honor.