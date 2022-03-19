Bruce Pearl pledges to join college coaches’ fundraiser for Ukraine humanitarian relief

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl on Saturday eagerly pledged to join the fundraising effort formulated by Stanford women’s basketball coach Tara VanDerveer, who is donating $10 for every 3-pointer made in the women’s NCAA Tournament to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Pearl learned about the effort for the first time at Saturday’s press conference at the men’s NCAA Tournament and did not hesitate: “I’m all in,” he said.

Also part of the effort is former Auburn women’s basketball coach Nell Fortner, now at Georgia Tech.

Pearl was asked about VanDerveer’s effort as his team prepares for Sunday’s second-round game against Miami in Greenville. Pearl spoke thoughtfully, and Pearl, who is Jewish, noted that this week the Jewish people are celebrating the festival of Purim.

“We say, ‘Never again,’” Pearl said. “I was born in 1960, 15 years after they opened up the gates, and they saw 6 million Jews were murdered and 3 million more people. So if Tara VanDerveer wants money for 3-pointers, I’ll up whatever they’re offering. I’m in. I’m all in. Help the Ukrainian people survive that.”

Pearl is often outspoken on world events and his philanthropic efforts have become a staple in Auburn. His foundation’s AUTLive Cancer initiative raises money every year for families in Alabama affected by cancer.

VanDerveer coached the women’s U.S. national team in the 1996 Olympics and in the leadup to the Olympics took the team to play games in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine which Russian forces have been violently moving toward. Fortner was an assistant coach on that team.

Across the country from Greenville on Thursday, in Stanford, VanDerveer put out the challenge in her own press conference before her tournament opener against Montana State: “I want to put a challenge out to other coaches to our fans, to everyone in here,” VanDerveer said. “I’d like to donate to the Ukraine humanitarian fund, and I’m not sure which fund it will be yet — $10 for every 3-point made in the NCAA women’s tournament.

“I hope that other people will get on board with this challenge,” she added. “And after every NCAA Tournament day, I will post how much I owe. And I’d like people to match the challenge. Did I get any takers? Even if it’s a dime a 3. I’m going $10 a three.”

Pearl’s in, and so is Fortner, who coached at Auburn from 2004-12.

“Right when I read it, I said, I’m in,” Fortner said in her own press conference in Stanford on Thursday. “That was a phenomenal trip over there. And it was an eye-opening trip in a lot of ways.”

