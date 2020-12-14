Bruce Pearl recalls favorite memories with Gus Malzahn, offers well wishes

When Bruce Pearl arrived at Auburn in March 2014, he took over a men’s basketball program in the shadow of Gus Malzahn’s football team.

Now, with Malzahn moving on, Pearl took a moment Monday to wish his friend well.

Pearl discussed his relationship with Malzahn on Monday, one day after Malzahn was fired by Auburn and one day before Pearl’s Tigers return to the court against Texas Southern. Pearl took a moment in his opening statement to thank Malzahn and his wife, Kristi, for their influence and the role they’ve played since Pearl began his rebuild of the Tigers’ basketball program.

“Yesterday was a tough day here on campus. Obviously, being an old ball coach, you hate to see another old ball coach leave the program. I have so much respect for Gus and Kristi and that coaching staff and that family. I've learned so much from them. I've absolutely taken their lead,” Pearl said. “Gus has been the leader of our coaches. You know, people don't give him near enough credit for how he did lead our coaching staff in so many ways. He is a dear friend. I feel fortunate to be his friend. He understands the job as well as anybody, and nobody had a higher expectation for Auburn football than Gus Malzahn.