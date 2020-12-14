Bruce Pearl recalls favorite memories with Gus Malzahn, offers well wishes

When Bruce Pearl arrived at Auburn in March 2014, he took over a men’s basketball program in the shadow of Gus Malzahn’s football team.
Now, with Malzahn moving on, Pearl took a moment Monday to wish his friend well.
Pearl discussed his relationship with Malzahn on Monday, one day after Malzahn was fired by Auburn and one day before Pearl’s Tigers return to the court against Texas Southern. Pearl took a moment in his opening statement to thank Malzahn and his wife, Kristi, for their influence and the role they’ve played since Pearl began his rebuild of the Tigers’ basketball program.
“Yesterday was a tough day here on campus. Obviously, being an old ball coach, you hate to see another old ball coach leave the program. I have so much respect for Gus and Kristi and that coaching staff and that family. I've learned so much from them. I've absolutely taken their lead,” Pearl said. “Gus has been the leader of our coaches. You know, people don't give him near enough credit for how he did lead our coaching staff in so many ways. He is a dear friend. I feel fortunate to be his friend. He understands the job as well as anybody, and nobody had a higher expectation for Auburn football than Gus Malzahn.
“I always admired how he always had his locker room and how his kids loved him. They played for him. He always had great coaches, great character, chemistry and culture. And he had an understanding that he would have liked to have been able to win a little bit more. I want to wish him the very, very best.”
Pearl and Malzahn might have coached different sports, but they represented Auburn together throughout their time at the university.
Malzahn was along for the ride in the spring of 2019 when Pearl’s Tigers reached the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four, and Pearl was often in attendance when Malzahn’s Tigers played marquee matchups. The two were on hand together in Omaha, Nebraska in 2019 when the Tigers’ baseball team reached the College World Series.
Pearl rambled off a few of his favorite memories with Malzahn – including their golfing excursions together – but he centered on Malzahn’s timely text messages that Pearl said only a fellow coach would know to send.
Pearl also recalled Malzahn speaking to Pearl’s first team at Auburn during the 2014-15 season. The Tigers were often shorthanded in Pearl’s debut season, but Pearl remembers Malzahn speaking to the Tigers before they went to the SEC Tournament and expressing how much he enjoyed watching them play and compete despite being outnumbered.
After Malzahn’s message, the Tigers promptly went to Nashville, Tennessee, and reeled off three straight victories.
Malzahn may be gone, but Pearl made it clear how much earning his respect and becoming friends with the former Auburn football coach still means to him. Pearl also made it a point to say how special it is being a part of the Auburn coaching circle, a lesson he initially learned thanks in part to Malzahn.
“One of the greatest things about being here at Auburn is being around the amazing people that I'm around. I get to be around coaches like [baseball coach] Butch Thompson or been around coach Pat Dye and had a chance to earn his respect, and coach Malzahn,” Pearl said. “We've got the greatest soccer coaches, the greatest baseball coaches, and golf coaches. We're so fortunate, and I'm so fortunate to be a member of this coaching staff.”
Auburn athletic director Allen Greene is conducting a national search to replace Gus Malzahn as the Tigers’ head coach, but a potential candidate is already in the building.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!