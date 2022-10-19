Bruce Pearl remains unchanged by positive preseason expectations

The preseason feedback for Auburn men’s basketball has been promising.

Just under three weeks away from the season-opening tipoff against George Mason, the Tigers have been projected as a top-15 team by multiple polls and outlets. CBS Sports ranked Auburn No. 14 in its preseason poll last month, and the program garnered a top-15 rating from KenPom and was voted No. 15 in the Associated Press’ preseason Top 25 poll this week — all that despite losing two All-Americans in Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler to the NBA Draft.

The reaction to that is no different from any other year for Bruce Pearl, though, the Auburn basketball coach said Tuesday.

“I got a ton of Lou Holtz in me,” Pearl said. “I’m way better as the underdog. I’m way better when you’re going to pick us 4-14, right? Which was back in 2018. So that’s just not going to change. I can’t change who I am.”

That doesn’t mean the coach is without opinions on his team. He’s raved all offseason about Auburn’s depth. He believes he can rotate as many as 10 players consistently this year, but his answers Monday echoed a theme of learning for both himself and his players.

“I’ve got to keep on having them understand our system,” Pearl said. “While I’m doing that, I’m evaluating to see, ‘OK, who starts and who’s on the bench? What combinations play better together?’”

On Oct. 12, Pearl said he knew of “two out of the five spots” who would start, but declined to name specific players.

Auburn boasts a trio of guards who could all contend for starting spots. Zep Jasper and KD Johnson both made the most starts of any returning Tiger last season and Wendell Green Jr., in a reserve role, averaged the third-most minutes of any Tiger.

The Tigers also return forward Allen Flanigan, who logged 20 starts last season, and returnees Jaylin Williams and Dylan Cardwell both played in 30-plus games a year ago and should contend for significant roles in the frontcourt.

Those returners will be mixed in with five-star Yohan Traore, four-star Chance Westry and Morehead State transfer Johni Broome for a blend that Pearl contends is still fairly wide open.

“We played the combination of Dylan and (Yohan Traore) on the frontline and Jaylin and Johni in the summertime,” Pearl said. “And I want to try to mix those combinations up to see if, rather than which individual is playing better, maybe there’s a combination that’s playing better.”

Pearl will get a chance to chart those combinations in the coming weeks, most notably Sunday in a private scrimmage against a considerable opponent in UAB. The Blazers, who went 27-8 and made the NCAA Tournament a season ago, received points in the preseason AP Poll and return their leading scorer from last season in Jordan Walker.

Pearl knows just how tough the weekend’s scrimmage will be.

“If Houston doesn’t make a gazillion-bajillion threes (against UAB), that could have been an upset in the first round of the NCAA Tournament (last season),” Pearl said Wednesday. “They’ll throw the kitchen sink at us, they’ll play very aggressively.”

And from his perspective, Pearl knows where his team sits nationally, too.

“We’re not the 15th-best team in the country right now,” Pearl said. “I can tell you that. That, I don’t mind sharing.”