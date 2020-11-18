Bruce Pearl sees Isaac Okoro as elite prospect ahead of NBA Draft

When Auburn shooting guard Isaac Okoro hears his name called during the NBA Draft tonight, it will be the start of the next step for a player that wowed during his lone season as a Tiger. Which team selects Okoro and when is anyone’s guess, but his head coach back at Auburn expects what follows that announcement to be something truly worthwhile.

“They’re going to get a guy who’s going to walk through the door, he’s going to sit down with his head coach, look him in the eye, never take his eyes off him, and he’s going to listen. He’s going to find out from that coach exactly what that coach wants,” Pearl said. “He’s got a high basketball IQ, he can play multiple positions. He can guard one through five on the floor. I’ve had a lot of guys who can guard one through four but none that could guard one through five. He’s quick enough to keep little guards in front of him, strong enough that you’re not going to roll him down and big-boy him; you’re just not.