HUNTSVILLE — Bruce Pearl knew what he knew about the University of Alabama in Huntsville men’s basketball program when it came to face his Auburn squad in exhibition play in November.

Coach John Shulman has developed the Chargers into a top-of-the-line Division II standout in his years with the programs. But by the end of Auburn’s 87-69 exhibition, Pearl was wondering: “Who is this Chaney Johnson guy?”

“I mean, this is no Division II player,” Pearl said of Johnson on Thursday. “My God. (He’s) Athletic, shoots the 3-ball, can go by you, knows how to play.”

Flash forward five months, and Johnson’s now set to play for Pearl next season. The UAH wing entered the transfer portal in mid-April, and after a visit to Auburn, committed to play for Pearl and the Tigers on April 21. Johnson did so after averaging 15.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest for the Chargers last season, earning him Gulf South Conference Player of the Year honors.

He’s one of two new additions from the state of Alabama, including FIU transfer guard Denver Jones, who Pearl said he’s “very excited” to have joined the Tigers.

“We're so excited about having this opportunity right now,” Pearl said. “ … Auburn basketball got a lot better when Denver Jones and Chaney Johnson decided to come on board.”

Johnson’s commitment came just under two weeks after Jones announced he’d be coming to the Plains. The former FIU guard arrived at Auburn in rare company. He was one of 27 players in Division I last season to average at least 20 points per game, at 20.1. He also averaged 3.8 rebounds per night while shooting 47.8% from the field and 37.1% from 3.

Both Jones and Johnson are Alabama natives. Johnson, originally from Alabaster, played basketball at Thompson High School. Jones is from New Market, a small community north of Huntsville, and played at Buckhorn High School.

“I'm almost embarrassed that I didn't find Denver Jones coming out of high school,” Pearl said. “I know he wasn't a highly recruited guy, but he can really, really play. … Denver, he's worked his whole life to be at a place like Auburn. … He can really shoot it, and he can really put it on the floor, create, he defends.”

As it stands, Auburn has 10 returnees on scholarship, leaving it with three open spots. Pearl said during Auburn's AMBUSH event in Atlanta on April 25 that he envisioned the Tigers picking up at least one more player from the portal, but that he'd be surprised if the Tigers used all 13 of their scholarships for next season.