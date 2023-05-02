HUNTSVILLE — Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl has said his piece about the hiring of new assistant coach Corey Williams.

Williams — presumably replacing former Auburn assistant Wes Flanigan, who reportedly left Pearl’s staff for a similar role with Chris Beard at Ole Miss this offseason — has had a colorful career on the court and the sidelines.

He won a championship with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls during a brief NBA career. He got drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs, even though he never played football. He played, and briefly coached, at Oklahoma State, and he coached at Oral Roberts, Florida State, Stetson and Arkansas before winding up at Texas Tech.

“Played for Bill Self,” Pearl said at an AMBUSH event Thursday, “worked for guys like Leonard Hamilton and Eddie Sutton, you know?”

Now, the Macon, Ga., native Williams is returning much closer to where he grew up. But according to Pearl, it was Williams’ ties to another state that played an important factor in his hiring.

“The deal is Texas, partly,” Pearl said. “The fact that he was most recently from Texas Tech, had spent a lot of time down there. With Texas, Oklahoma, and A&M already in the league, I think Texas could be the next place that we might want to go and start to recruit.”

Auburn men’s basketball has made its stamp in the Peach State during Pearl’s tenure. Ten of the 21 signees, transfer or otherwise, who the Tigers grabbed between 2018 and 2022 had Georgia ties, and their past six NBA draftees have all been the same. But a pivot to the Lone Star state would put Auburn on a map it hasn’t touched in a long while.

Since Pearl’s hiring in 2014, Auburn has only signed one prospect from the state of Texas, when 2018 guard J’Von McCormick was coming out of Lee Community College. Beyond him, Pearl’s Auburn teams have only rostered two other players who are Texas natives.

In fact, as far back as the start of the recruiting site era, Auburn has only listed seven players with ties to Texas on its roster. So why make a shift?

While the states of Texas and Oklahoma will technically be joining the Southeastern Conference map in 2024, there’s a good bit of talent out west. Those states have a combined 15 top-100 players in the class of 2023, based on 247Sports player rankings. They have another six between the two in 2024, and another nine in the class of 2025.

It’s rare to find that much talent in a state or multi-state region. Looking at 247’s top-100 list for the class of 2023, there’s only six states that have five or more top-100 players.

While Auburn has found itself a well of prospects right next door in Georgia, it looks like a westward expansion would be moving with the talent.