Bruce Pearl updates Allen Flanigan's status post-surgery, plan during his absence

Auburn wing Allen Flanigan's Achilles tendon injury in early September threw an unexpected curveball into the Tigers' plans for 2021-22.
With nearly a month since Flanigan's surgery now in the books, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl provided an update on the junior and what the Tigers will do while he recovers.
Pearl said Monday that Flanigan is doing great and that everything looks good following his surgery and the start of his rehab. The Tigers coach added the team likely won't know anything substantial about Flanigan's status until roughly 10-to-12 weeks after the surgery, which Flanigan underwent on Sept. 3.
Pearl added they're working on improving Flanigan's left-leg strength while he rehabs his right foot so he can move effectively downhill with either leg.
"I'm just trying to keep his spirits up and keep him engaged and working on other things physically," Pearl said. "We've got to prepare for the reality of who knows what he's going to be like coming back mid-December – to think how effective he's going to be."
Flanigan, who averaged 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds last season, was seen as one of the veteran presences expected to lead an Auburn roster featuring many new faces. With Flanigan missing several games to start the season, Pearl and his staff are preparing for a very different situation.
Pearl agreed breaking in a new-look roster is harder with Flanigan unavailable, especially given the team's youth in the front line. He credited Flanigan as the Tigers' most-physical player and most-physical defender as well as the team's most-proven shot maker.
"Well, you never replace [someone like that]," Pearl said of Flanigan. "What was it, Gerry Bertier? 'Remember the Titans'? You just can't replace a Gerry Bertier. There's just opportunities for other guys."
As for those other guys, Pearl said sophomore forward Chris Moore was someone who would need to step up. He pointed out Moore has done a good job changing his body since last winter, saying he's lighter and more explosive yet still as physical as he was as a freshman.
Pearl also named junior Devan Cambridge, who Pearl said has improved in several areas and has established himself as the team's best rebounding guard. He added Cambridge has focused on getting his shot to be more consistent.
Pearl and the Tigers open the season on Nov. 9 at home against Morehead State.