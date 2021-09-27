Bruce Pearl updates Allen Flanigan's status post-surgery, plan during his absence

Auburn wing Allen Flanigan's Achilles tendon injury in early September threw an unexpected curveball into the Tigers' plans for 2021-22.

With nearly a month since Flanigan's surgery now in the books, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl provided an update on the junior and what the Tigers will do while he recovers.

Pearl said Monday that Flanigan is doing great and that everything looks good following his surgery and the start of his rehab. The Tigers coach added the team likely won't know anything substantial about Flanigan's status until roughly 10-to-12 weeks after the surgery, which Flanigan underwent on Sept. 3.

Pearl added they're working on improving Flanigan's left-leg strength while he rehabs his right foot so he can move effectively downhill with either leg.

"I'm just trying to keep his spirits up and keep him engaged and working on other things physically," Pearl said. "We've got to prepare for the reality of who knows what he's going to be like coming back mid-December – to think how effective he's going to be."