Bryan Harsin: 3 Auburn players day-to-day entering week of Penn State game

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is holding out hope that three Tigers who missed last week's victory over Alabama State will be back for Saturday’s showdown with Penn State.
Harsin was asked specifically about running back Shaun Shivers’ status on Monday after Shivers missed the Tigers’ 62-0 victory on Saturday for an undisclosed reason. Harsin declined to address Shivers’ situation specifically and instead gave an update on the senior running back as well as cornerback Jaylin Simpson and wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson.
“I hope all those guys that didn’t play, [there’s] nothing season-ending, so I hope all those guys — [they’re] day-to-day and we can get a chance to get some of those guys back,” Harsin said.
Shivers, a senior, entered the season as the Tigers’ No. 2 running back behind sophomore Tank Bigsby. Shivers rushed for 24 yards and one touchdown and also had 19-yard touchdown reception in the team’s season-opening victory over Akron on Sept. 4. He was not among his teammates during warm-ups prior to the Alabama State game.
Shivers posted a message on social media Monday morning that said ,“Keeping my head up.”
Auburn true freshman Jarquez Hunter stepped up in Shivers’ absence Saturday and made the most of the moment. He ended the afternoon with eight carries for 147 yards and one touchdown – the score coming on a 94-yard carry, the longest rushing touchdown in program history.
Hunter received the game ball after the victory.
“Jarquez is humble. He works every single day. He focused on trying to be the best that he can every single day, and he's getting more experience with his opportunities to play,” Harsin said Monday. “I'm excited about his future and how much he can continue to keep developing, and that needs to happen as the season goes on. But he's got a role on this team, and it's going to continue to grow and he'll have opportunities that way. So I'm proud of him. I'm proud of what he was able to accomplish.”
Johnson was one of the breakout players during spring practice and followed that up with a strong fall camp that cemented him as the team’s starting “H’ receiver. He had three receptions for 51 yards and also served as the team’s starting punt returner against Akron.
Simpson played in Auburn’s season opener but walked off the field limping during the first half of the 60-10 victory.
Auburn’s game against Penn State kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT.