Bryan Harsin: 3 Auburn players day-to-day entering week of Penn State game

“Jarquez is humble. He works every single day. He focused on trying to be the best that he can every single day, and he's getting more experience with his opportunities to play,” Harsin said Monday. “I'm excited about his future and how much he can continue to keep developing, and that needs to happen as the season goes on. But he's got a role on this team, and it's going to continue to grow and he'll have opportunities that way. So I'm proud of him. I'm proud of what he was able to accomplish.”