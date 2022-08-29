Bryan Harsin addresses Allen Greene's departure

Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin's future already appeared uncertain heading into this season, but things became even more murky last week with the departure of Allen Greene — the athletic director who hired him — from Auburn's athletic department.

On Monday, Harsin was reflective when asked about what Greene meant to him, and said he was "very appreciative" of Auburn's former AD.

A joke that stemmed from Greene was that, when he and Harsin first met, were in a hot tub ages ago, with the former at Buffalo and the latter at Boise State, but the Auburn football coach said Monday that their first conversation couldn't have felt more serious, regardless of location.

"I'm like, 'This guy's really locked in,'" Harsin said. "I liked what he had to say. I told you before: We're at two Group of Five schools trying to make it, trying to figure it out. Where do we stand, what are the things we have to do to help improve our programs?"

And before Harsin knew it, the two were again having a serious conversation as he interviewed for the Tigers' head coaching position.

"I appreciate his process," Harsin said. "I felt like through the interview process, he did a great job of asking the right questions, telling me things I needed to know and making sure I had a heads up on certain things. Really, recruiting. That's what it comes down to. You're interviewing but you're also recruiting. I always thought that process was done very well.

"Working with him here, I got to see him lead. I got to be a part of the head coaches' meetings, I got to be part of the all-staff meetings. I got a chance to go in there and give my thoughts and opinions on things."

On Friday, the university and Greene jointly announced the AD's resignation, ultimately confirming that Greene's five-year contract would not be renewed ahead of its end in January.

“The decision to step away from Auburn Athletics is not an easy one, but it is the right time for me to begin the next step in my professional journey,” Greene said in the university release. “I am very proud of the work that we have done together to move our athletics program forward."