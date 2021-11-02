Bryan Harsin: Auburn has ‘got to get better’ on special teams after myriad of mistakes

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The damage done to the Tigers proved to be minimal – the Auburn defense forced a turnover on downs on the 20-yard line – but it didn’t make Harsin feel any less concern about the mishap.

In Harsin’s opinion, those errors are a reflection of not being well prepared for the moment.

“I think it goes back 100 percent to how we practice and 100 percent how we prepare, or the lack thereof of guys studying special teams. I don’t think guys study special teams like they need to,” Harsin said. “I don’t think we get the time, away from the meetings that we have, from guys to really be great in those areas.

“Guys need to step up. They need to watch more film and study and be better at those techniques in practice if we’re going to make any improvements in those areas.”

The good news for Harsin and the Tigers is punter Oscar Chapman handled his role on special teams well.

Chapman booted three punts for 168 yards for an average of 56 yards per punt and a long of 65 against the Rebels. Harsin credited Chapman as a weapon Monday and explained the sophomore stays locked in when it comes to handling what is asked of him.