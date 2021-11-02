Bryan Harsin: Auburn has ‘got to get better’ on special teams after myriad of mistakes

Even though Auburn played well across the board in its victory over Ole Miss on Saturday, one aspect of the Tigers’ game left plenty of room for improvement.
Auburn’s special teams unit had several miscues on Saturday night, including a missed field goal, a muffed punt recovered by Ole Miss and penalties on three kick returns as well as on one field-goal attempt and one extra-point attempt.
The mistakes against the Rebels ultimately did not prevent the Tigers from adding their sixth victory of the season. That, however, doesn’t excuse those issues as far as head coach Bryan Harsin is concerned.
“We've just got to be on point on special teams. That was an area for us in the last game we had some penalties, we put the ball on the ground,” Harsin said Monday. “We did not play as clean of a game on special teams as we wanted to, so we were fortunate to win the game. But, there were too many penalties and just too many self-inflicted issues that we have got to correct.”
Harsin elaborated on Auburn’s penalty problems, saying those issues had the Tigers ready to fair catch the ball rather than attempt a return and risk more penalties. He explained fair catching the ball is not the team’s mentality, adding the mindset is to be aggressive and to try and create a big play on special teams.
Harsin also pointed to the team’s punt return unit, which was briefly under fire when return man Demetris Robertson muffed a punt and lost the ball on the Auburn 29-yard line.
The damage done to the Tigers proved to be minimal – the Auburn defense forced a turnover on downs on the 20-yard line – but it didn’t make Harsin feel any less concern about the mishap.
In Harsin’s opinion, those errors are a reflection of not being well prepared for the moment.
“I think it goes back 100 percent to how we practice and 100 percent how we prepare, or the lack thereof of guys studying special teams. I don’t think guys study special teams like they need to,” Harsin said. “I don’t think we get the time, away from the meetings that we have, from guys to really be great in those areas.
“Guys need to step up. They need to watch more film and study and be better at those techniques in practice if we’re going to make any improvements in those areas.”
The good news for Harsin and the Tigers is punter Oscar Chapman handled his role on special teams well.
Chapman booted three punts for 168 yards for an average of 56 yards per punt and a long of 65 against the Rebels. Harsin credited Chapman as a weapon Monday and explained the sophomore stays locked in when it comes to handling what is asked of him.
Harsin’s Tigers now turn their focus to Texas A&M, a team the first-year Tigers head coach credited with being explosive on special teams and all around solid in the third phase of the game. Harsin recognized Auburn minimized the damage done by special teams mistakes last week but understands similar results in College Station could lead to a very different outcome.