Bryan Harsin awards walk-on linebacker Jake Levant with full-ride scholarship

Jake Levant got a surprise part way through Auburn football’s Saturday practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium, as Bryan Harsin gathered the Tigers at midfield to award the walk-on linebacker with a full-ride scholarship.

It was a “surreal” moment for the Vestavia Hills native, who said he had no clue coming into the day he’d be awarded a scholarship.

“​​[Harsin]’s calling me out for putting my hands up,” Levant said, “and then all of a sudden people are jumping on me, and I’m like, ‘What just happened?’”

According to Harsin, he broke the news with an allusion to a team meeting that took place Saturday morning.

“We were sitting in the meeting today and coach Roc (Bellatoni) called him out for kind of holding on to a guy, and he threw his hands up and (Roc) said, ‘You throw your hands up, you're guilty. You look like you're guilty out there,’” Harsin said. “And so when I was talking to the team, we were kind of hammering on some emphasis, things that we had today, and then I called out Jake from the meeting and just said, ‘You know, Jake threw his hands up and acted all guilty,’ and I said, 'He's also guilty of getting a scholarship.'”

The scholarship announcement was followed up by a big play from Levant in Saturday’s practice, as he picked off quarterback Zach Calazada in a 7-on-7 drill. He called it the “cherry on top” of his day.

Levant played in eight games in 2021, largely on special teams, and recorded one tackle. He walked on at Auburn after earning all-state and all-metro honors at Vestavia Hills High School, where he logged 54 tackles as a senior. Levant has also appeared on the SEC Academic Honor roll in both his seasons at Auburn.

"Since I've known him, he's done an excellent job off the field taking care of his business academically,” Harsin said of Levant. “He's a hard worker, and he's now on special teams, so he's getting a chance to play. He’s starting on a couple of those.”

A three-star recruit out of high school, Levant had offers from UAB and Tulane, as well as multiple Ivy Leagues, ultimately committing to Tulane before deciding to walk on at Auburn. He cited his family’s history with the university as a large reason for his decision.

“I had four older siblings that came to Auburn, so my whole family has been here,” Levant said. “It’s just a family environment and just drew me to it. I decided I wanted to come here. I wanted to come play in the SEC, and I thought I had the ability and work to do it. So that’s kinda what went into my decision.

“I felt like the Lord was calling me here.”