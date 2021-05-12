Bryan Harsin believes NCAA’s transfer rule change ‘adds another layer’ to recruiting world

BIRMINGHAM – The NCAA’s decision to allow college football players to transfer once without penalty could prove to be perfect timing for new Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin.
Harsin spoke to reporters Tuesday about the rule changes during Auburn’s AMBUSH engagement tour along with men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl and athletic director Allen Greene. Harsin explained no one really knows yet what the impact of transfers being immediately eligible will have on various teams, but he recognizes the changes could be significant.
“It's interesting to be able to have the ability to bring in players now and have the immediate eligibility. That's one thing. I think it just adds another layer to the recruiting process that we already have,” Harsin said. “You're able to address some immediate needs with guys that can come in and play that you know can play. You've seen them play, you've seen them play at this level and can help you. It's just every program's going to have their own philosophy on how many transfers they take or what that looks like with their high school recruiting and the guys they can bring in.”
Harsin noted every year a coach is losing roughly a quarter of his team and bringing in players to fill those spots and that managing those numbers is still crucial. He stressed the importance of not stacking players and not having too many in the same class, which would leave a team vulnerable when those players all leave.
Harsin explained coaches have to keep a number of factors in mind when it comes to the transfer portal, including how the incoming players help your roster and how any outgoing players hurt it. He also discussed the players’ perspectives, saying there are more players in the portal than there are open roster spots and that players need to recognize whether or not entering the portal can lead to the opportunities they’re looking for.
The rule changes haven’t directly benefited Auburn yet, but they could soon.
Auburn’s only transfer portal addition so far is Northwestern defensive end Eku Leota, who is a graduate transfer and would have already been immediately eligible under the previous guidelines. The Tigers are, however, expected to add additional players in the coming days and weeks, with UAB defensive tackle Tony Fair, Vanderbilt safety Donovan Kaufman and Central Michigan running back Jordon Ingram being three of their known targets.
As far as Auburn’s plans moving forward, Harsin explained he and the coaching staff are still determining the best approach when it comes to using the portal.
“I don't have an answer for that for us right now as we're working through it, but it's certainly something. That portal's interesting every day,” Harsin said. “I think we'll know – give us a year, a couple years into it. What does that look like, and how many teams take advantage of that? Are they portal teams? Are they going to use that primarily, or are they still going to be focusing on the high school players they're trying to bring into their programs."