Bryan Harsin believes NCAA’s transfer rule change ‘adds another layer’ to recruiting world

Harsin explained coaches have to keep a number of factors in mind when it comes to the transfer portal, including how the incoming players help your roster and how any outgoing players hurt it. He also discussed the players’ perspectives, saying there are more players in the portal than there are open roster spots and that players need to recognize whether or not entering the portal can lead to the opportunities they’re looking for.

The rule changes haven’t directly benefited Auburn yet, but they could soon.

Auburn’s only transfer portal addition so far is Northwestern defensive end Eku Leota, who is a graduate transfer and would have already been immediately eligible under the previous guidelines. The Tigers are, however, expected to add additional players in the coming days and weeks, with UAB defensive tackle Tony Fair, Vanderbilt safety Donovan Kaufman and Central Michigan running back Jordon Ingram being three of their known targets.

As far as Auburn’s plans moving forward, Harsin explained he and the coaching staff are still determining the best approach when it comes to using the portal.

“I don't have an answer for that for us right now as we're working through it, but it's certainly something. That portal's interesting every day,” Harsin said. “I think we'll know – give us a year, a couple years into it. What does that look like, and how many teams take advantage of that? Are they portal teams? Are they going to use that primarily, or are they still going to be focusing on the high school players they're trying to bring into their programs."