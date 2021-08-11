Bryan Harsin: Bo Nix, TJ Finley ‘push each other’ in preparation for season

Despite Bo Nix returning for his junior season, the Auburn quarterback room looks much different than it did this time last year.
Auburn made a big move in the offseason by adding former LSU quarterback TJ Finley to the fold. Finley’s arrival was one of two notable additions for the Tigers, as the team also signed four-star dual threat Dematrius Davis in December.
Finley’s arrival helped the Tigers bolster their quarterback depth while also adding some competition for Nix prior to his third year as a starter. While the two players are trying to impress the Tigers’ new coaching staff, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin explained Tuesday that the two have handled working alongside each other well.
“Those guys get along. There's really not chemistry between quarterbacks. You don't need to have that because they're not out there playing with each other,” Harsin said. “They get along. They support each other. At that position, that's what's most important. They get in the room, they prepare, they push each other. They're both competitive, and that's something that we've been able to see.”
Nix’s progression this offseason has been an area of interest for everyone around the Auburn program. This week, Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo dove into what they’ve seen so far from the junior.
Harsin explained Nix has done a better job with all the little details that come with playing the position, specifically getting everyone else lined up properly and understanding the different cadences and checks. Bobo praised Nix’s work ethic on Monday and also pointed out the progress he’s made, saying Nix is to the point where he can draw up various plays and explain what exactly the coaches are looking for.
For Bobo, his biggest focus for Nix is getting him to maintain his fundamentals play after play.
“He had a really good day on day three. I thought he was sharp. I thought he was fundamentally sound. He was on-balance in the pocket when he threw and he finished on-balance,” Bobo said. “[It’s about] just becoming a more consistent passer. To me, that’s with his fundamentals that we talk about every day. That goes back to him being vulnerable and taking coaching and not having all the answers and listening. The number one thing for me, you never get away from talking fundamentals. You’ve never arrived. You’re always looking at the fundamentals of each play, your drop and where your eyes are and how you set your hips.”
Wide receiver Shedrick Jackson also shared praise for Nix on Tuesday by saying he remains consistent and is a quarterback that his teammates look up to.
Finley has held his own based on the viewing periods in which media members have been allowed to watch, and Harsin praised his efforts as well. The first-year head coach said Finley has picked up a considerable amount since he arrived in the summer and has been diligently learning the details of playing quarterback.
Jackson also gave a strong review of Finley following Tuesday’s practice.
“I’ve seen good things out of him, too, just making great throws, great reads, learning the offense coming from LSU,” Jackson said. “He’s a guy I’ve had a chance to get a couple reps with him too, so I like the way he’s playing.”
While Nix and Finley are the main focus entering the season, Harsin and Jackson also offered good feedback about Davis.
Harsin said he really likes where the true freshman is entering fall camp, adding he’s come a long way for a player his age. Jackson praised Davis as well, saying he’s grown a lot since enrolling in the winter and looks like a different person entering the fall.
Harsin pointed out Nix and Finley have each made progress in the time they’ve been working with the coaching staff. Still, with less than four weeks to go before the Tigers kick off the season against Akron, he understands there’s still plenty of room of improvement.
“Those guys are learning. They're learning what it takes and we still have a ways to go from that standpoint, but what I like about them is they're a lot more positive out there on the field in a good way,” Harsin said. “We make a mistake, correct it and let's not make it twice. They come back, and they'll make the play the next time. Very rarely have I seen so far that we've had back to back negative plays, and that's a key component to that group, those players in particular, and how we're developing that those guys.”