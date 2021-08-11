Bryan Harsin: Bo Nix, TJ Finley ‘push each other’ in preparation for season

Despite Bo Nix returning for his junior season, the Auburn quarterback room looks much different than it did this time last year.

Auburn made a big move in the offseason by adding former LSU quarterback TJ Finley to the fold. Finley’s arrival was one of two notable additions for the Tigers, as the team also signed four-star dual threat Dematrius Davis in December.

Finley’s arrival helped the Tigers bolster their quarterback depth while also adding some competition for Nix prior to his third year as a starter. While the two players are trying to impress the Tigers’ new coaching staff, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin explained Tuesday that the two have handled working alongside each other well.

“Those guys get along. There's really not chemistry between quarterbacks. You don't need to have that because they're not out there playing with each other,” Harsin said. “They get along. They support each other. At that position, that's what's most important. They get in the room, they prepare, they push each other. They're both competitive, and that's something that we've been able to see.”

Nix’s progression this offseason has been an area of interest for everyone around the Auburn program. This week, Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo dove into what they’ve seen so far from the junior.