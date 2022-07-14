Bryan Harsin calls new general manager a ‘great fit’ to help Auburn’s recruiting

Auburn football officially has a new face overseeing all facets of its scouting operations, as the program announced the hiring of former Dallas Cowboys scout Drew Fabianich on Thursday.

The hiring was first reported Monday by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport before its official announcement Thursday.

“It’s a pleasure and honor to be working with one of the premier programs in the country, and to be back in the SEC,” Fabianich said in a release. “I have known Coach [Bryan] Harsin for a number of years and have been impressed with his player development and vision. The opportunity to work with him and help build a championship roster here at Auburn is something I can’t wait to get going on.”

Fabianich, who spent 18 years in Dallas before coming to the Plains, was named general manager and director of scouting and development. According to a release, he will work in all areas of Auburn's recruiting efforts to "bolster Auburn's identification and evaluation of prospects," as well as "provide development support for current players."

In his 18 years in Dallas, Fabianich first began as a regional scout working in the Southeast and Midwest before being promoted to a national scout role in 2005.

Prior to his time in the Lone Star State, Fabianich was football coach for 18 years at the college and high school levels. He began his coaching career at Mesa State, his alma mater, before stints at Baylor, Tennessee, UT-Martin, Louisiana Monroe and WT White High School in Dallas.

"Drew brings two decades of scouting and player development at the highest level of this game, along with a dozen years of college coaching experience," Harsin said in a release. "The combination of his coaching track record as well as the player personnel and scouting background, makes Drew a great fit as we look at every angle of recruiting top talent and then continuing to develop our guys during their time here at Auburn.

"Drew knows what it takes to get to this level and then the next level in this game, and that's a skill set which will help our players, coaches and next level recruiting process."

Auburn also compiled several quotes reacting to Fabianich's hire, with statements from current Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett and current NFL TV analysts Charles Davis and Daryl Johnston.

"My experiences with his evaluation of talent, and of people, is second to none," Davis said. "I will miss talking with him on the NFL level, but the college game, the SEC, and of course, the Auburn Tigers gained a jewel!"