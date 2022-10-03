Bryan Harsin compares Stetson Bennett to former pupil

Auburn will head into arguably its toughest test of the year this weekend against defending national champion Georgia.

On Monday, head coach Bryan Harsin previewed the Dawgs. He was also asked about their starting quarterback, Stetson Bennett, someone who is “obviously not the most athletic guy in the world,” which was stated in a preface to the question.

“I’m not sure Stetson would say that,” Harsin said. “He’s a good player. I’m impressed with him. There’s more guys that are bigger and more athletic and all that. I was fortunate to coach a guy that wasn’t very athletic that won more games than any college quarterback ever. And they would say the same thing about him.”

That guy was former Boise State quarterback and current Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who went 50-3 as a four-year starter at Boise State and also threw for the second-most passing touchdowns (142) in NCAA history.

“The guy’s a winner,” Harsin said of Bennett. “He makes plays. He’s plenty fast enough to run the ball. He’s plenty fast enough to scramble around and make plays. He finds the open receivers. He’s accurate. And he manages their offense really well.”

Bennett has made 22 starts while playing in 31 games at Georgia, and he’s on pace for his best season yet. In five games, he’s completed 69% of his passes, having only completed more (74.1%) on 27 total pass attempts in 2019. He’s also on pace to throw for 3,686 yards this season, surpassing a career high of 2,862 from a year ago.

The Georgia quarterback has also been efficient in his lone two meetings with Auburn, going 31-for-49 (63.3%) passing for 471 yards, three touchdown passes and no interceptions.

“I’ve got a chance to see him and watch those guys for a couple of years and watch him as a player, and he’s done a very good job,” Harsin said. “Really, I don’t see a whole lot of weaknesses in his game. I think he’s got really good command of what they’re doing. And he’s plenty good enough to hurt you in all different ways. … You’ve got to play the whole entire play against a quarterback like him.”