Bryan Harsin continues operation as football coach at SEC meeting in Birmingham

Bryan Harsin continued operation as Auburn’s head football coach on Thursday, while the school administration carries on its investigation into his program.

Harsin appeared at the annual football coaches’ meeting at SEC headquarters in Birmingham, seen by media members entering the building in the morning and exiting in the early afternoon.

Auburn has hired a law firm, according to a recent report by ESPN, while the university says it is “moving swiftly to understand any issues in accordance with university policies and procedures.”

Harsin’s appearance at SEC headquarters Thursday marked his first appearance in public since his trip to Mexico.

Auburn published a modified university policy on Tuesday mandating that school employees must cooperate in university investigations or face penalty up to termination. On3 earlier in the week reported that Auburn asked Harsin to return from his vacation to discuss issues surrounding his program and he declined.