Bryan Harsin explains why quarterback Bo Nix shouldn’t be blamed for offense’s woes

As a former quarterback, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin understands the microscope those who play the position are constantly under.

With that in mind, Harsin made it clear his quarterback isn’t solely to blame for the Tigers’ recent issues.

Harsin discussed junior Bo Nix and the rest of the offense Monday, two days after the Tigers failed to find the end zone in a 20-3 road loss to Texas A&M. While Harsin acknowledged Nix didn’t have his best game against the Aggies, the first-year Tigers coach explained the offense’s woes go beyond No. 10.

“I've said that before: I think the quarterback gets way too much credit and way too much blame, and I still believe that,” Harsin said. “It's a matter of going back and making sure that, one, he's playing better, two, the guys around him are playing better and we have a better plan and we execute those things more consistently throughout the week of practice so come game time we're able to execute it.”

Nix entered Saturday’s matchup against two top-15 teams having played arguably the most consistent football of his career over the previous month.

Against Texas A&M, however, the junior truly never got going.