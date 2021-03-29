Bryan Harsin looking for more improvement when the Tigers return to spring practice

Auburn’s scrimmage on Thursday stood as the Tigers’ sixth practice of its first spring under head coach Bryan Harsin and the last before the Tigers get a week off. The de facto halfway point served as a chance for Harsin to review his team’s work, and while there was plenty to like there’s still plenty to correct.
Harsin spoke about the Tigers’ start to spring practice shortly after the Thursday practice was in the books. The scrimmage offered Harsin and his staff a chance to watch the players compete in live action, and based on his initial reaction there were positives along with things that need improving in the upcoming weeks.
“I thought the competitive side of things, we had a chance to see that. And there were some good things out there and plenty of things we know we need to work on and get better at, certainly in all areas — that did include special teams as well,” Harsin said. “When we go back and watch this film, the focus will be on what have we learned, what will we do moving forward and how do we take this information and apply it so that we can improve and get better. What are things as coaches and players we need to focus on this next week so as we get ready to apply it to the last two weeks we’re going to improve because of it?”
Harsin explained after the scrimmage there wasn’t necessarily a specific point he hoped the Tigers would reach through the first two weeks but that the focus on Thursday was operation and execution. That, in Harsin’s mind, meant communicating effectively from the sideline and the players executing the plays, and based on what he saw Thursday those were done effectively for the most part.
Thursday also offered Harsin a chance to see how well his staff has gotten the players ready for in-game situations, and his initial takeaway is there’s still more to do in that department.
“Are we doing a good enough job of getting these guys ready to out there and execute in a moment like we had today? And, first glance of that, we've got a ways to go,” Harsin said. “We've got things we know we need to work on, and that's OK. As long as we take that mindset into what we have to do moving forward, then we'll have a chance to continue to get better. If it becomes an issue, then we'll pull back. We're going to end up really going backwards if we can't take what we learned today and apply it.”
While Harsin talked a great deal about how the Tigers have done over the first two weeks, he also offered some specific details from Thursday’s scrimmage.
Harsin said the Tigers had a couple turnovers offensively while commending the defense for its play, especially on one turnover it caused in the red zone. He said the first-team offense had some penalty issues during the scrimmage, which Harsin noted led to a few third-and-long situations — an issue that plagued the 2020 Auburn offense a great deal.
As far as leadership, Harsin said no one in particular stands out but added that several players used Thursday to prove they understand their assignments. He said he saw some players encourage their teammates throughout the scrimmage and lead vocally; he specifically applauded the communication he witnessed between the Tigers’ defenders.
Harsin and his coaches will undoubtedly break down several different aspects of Thursday’s scrimmage before the Tigers return to practice, but the first-year head coach explained there are also some basic concepts that he and his staff keyed in on.
“For the most part it was more about focus and execution from the guys today. That’s an area that, as we get better, we get more prepared and understand the things that we’re doing, those things will come,” Harsin said. “They need to see that from more players, and I hope we see that in future practices and future scrimmages moving forward.”
Harsin said the Tigers have a week off in the middle of spring to make up for the university’s lack of spring break due to the coronavirus pandemic. The players will still be busy, though, as Harsin said they still have a chance to train, recover from any early injuries and watch film. The coaches, meanwhile, will have a chance to focus on their personal lives for a bit, whether that means helping their families relocate to Auburn, getting a haircut or just catching their breath after a wild winter and early spring.
Harsin noted the week off also allows Auburn’s strength staff a chance to have seen a few practices and evaluate where the players are from a conditioning perspective before they get back to work next week.
The Tigers have hit the ground running during Harsin’s first spring as head coach, and with two weeks in the books there’s encouraging signs along with areas that need to be shored up. Now, Harsin appears set to work with his staff on determining their points of emphasis for the
“We’ll watch more and get more details from the film and really learn what we got done today or with those situations — with what the guys did positionally — and then we’ll get together [Friday] and put that up in front of the team and go through some of the things we’ve got to correct moving forward,” Harsin said. “This next week we’ll have a week off in between, and then we’ll get back at it for the last two weeks before we go out there for A-Day.”