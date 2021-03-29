Bryan Harsin looking for more improvement when the Tigers return to spring practice

Auburn’s scrimmage on Thursday stood as the Tigers’ sixth practice of its first spring under head coach Bryan Harsin and the last before the Tigers get a week off. The de facto halfway point served as a chance for Harsin to review his team’s work, and while there was plenty to like there’s still plenty to correct.

Harsin spoke about the Tigers’ start to spring practice shortly after the Thursday practice was in the books. The scrimmage offered Harsin and his staff a chance to watch the players compete in live action, and based on his initial reaction there were positives along with things that need improving in the upcoming weeks.

“I thought the competitive side of things, we had a chance to see that. And there were some good things out there and plenty of things we know we need to work on and get better at, certainly in all areas — that did include special teams as well,” Harsin said. “When we go back and watch this film, the focus will be on what have we learned, what will we do moving forward and how do we take this information and apply it so that we can improve and get better. What are things as coaches and players we need to focus on this next week so as we get ready to apply it to the last two weeks we’re going to improve because of it?”