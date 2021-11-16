Bryan Harsin looks for Auburn’s offense to pick up quarterback TJ Finley as he settles in

Harsin explained Monday that Finley has acted like every backup quarterback he’s been around in his preparation in case he was called on at a moment’s notice.

“You’re always preparing, so he’s done all those things,” Harsin said. “Now it’s his opportunity to go out there and play the entire game and have a chance to prepare and practice with the reps this week as the starter.

“As far as his mindset and all that, he’s been very good. Now he’s going to go out there and do it in practice; then it needs to show up in the game.”

In regards to tailoring the offense to Finley, Harsin said he and the coaches already understand what Finley likes and added the coaches will continue to call plays they believe will be successful. While he acknowledged different quarterbacks are drawn to different plays, he said Auburn is still going to operate the system it’s used throughout the fall.

While Finley has five starts under his belt from his time at LSU, he’s set to take on his biggest role yet at Auburn. Harsin understands the players around Finley can help him grow more comfortable; at the same time, Harsin knows the sophomore has to deliver.

“He’s going to have to be able to execute those [things], and he’s going to have done everything that we have in our game plan,” Harsin said. “It’s just a matter of Bo’s had more reps at it in practice, and obviously more reps in games. TJ’s seen it, he’s done it. He’s going to get all the reps – all those starting reps – this week and have himself prepared from that standpoint.”