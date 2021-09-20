Bryan Harsin optimistic about linebacker Owen Pappoe’s status for Georgia State game

It’s still early in the week, but Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is hopeful junior linebacker Owen Pappoe won’t be limited to the sidelines when the Tigers play on Saturday.

Harsin spoke optimistically about Pappoe on Monday after the junior linebacker left the Penn State loss in the second half with an apparent leg injury. Harsin explained he’ll know more Tuesday as far as whether or not Pappoe will be limited, but on the whole the injury doesn’t appear to be a serious one.

“Owen's doing good. He obviously came out of the game, but he's a tough guy and he's ready to go back and get after it. So I feel good about his progress throughout this week,” Harsin said. “We'll know more on Tuesday of where he's at, how many reps he gets. And that's part of where we are in the season. It's not just our team. There's going to be guys that get nicked up in games and you're going to have to manage that throughout the week.

“You’re going to have some guys that have got to get in that training room and really spend time in there and really be a pro – just taking care of their body, getting themselves back into practice and then obviously preparing for the game.”