Bryan Harsin outlines Auburn’s strategy as National Signing Day draws near

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin developed somewhat of a routine over the last month.

Since taking the Auburn job in late December, Harsin said his average day was getting up at 5:30 a.m., getting to his new office then calling and vetting potential assistant coaches soon after. Later, he’d watch film, connect with the coaches who were on campus then meet with some of his current players before getting home at about 11:30 p.m.

It’s been a long few weeks for Harsin and his staff, but the new Tigers head coach understands there’s still plenty of work to be done.

“There’s still a lot of connections we have to make. There’s still a lot of things we have to do as far as getting this thing where we want it, as far as just the install of the culture, the program,” Harsin said Thursday. “But having the staff here — having the strength staff here, having the right people in place, and really coaching the coaches and making sure that we’re all on the same page and that we’re aligned with what we’re doing is going to help us move further faster with our players.”