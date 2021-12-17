Bryan Harsin outlines plan for offensive coordinator hire, play-calling in Birmingham Bowl

BIRMINGHAM – Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin isn’t in a rush when it comes to finding his next offensive coordinator.

Harsin described his thought process regarding the hire as well as how the Tigers will handle play-calling for the team’s Birmingham Bowl against Houston on Dec. 28. Harsin explained making a hire on that side of the ball is a little different given his own experience coaching there, which he felt gives him a little more time to evaluate who he brings in.

“The big key to me is really getting the right person in there,” Harsin said. “Scheme, how we coach the quarterback, I want somebody in there that knows that. I want somebody in there that's going to be elite at bringing in the best players at that position as well.

“I'm more about getting the right person in there to be a part of our staff and to help bring out the best in the coaches in that room as well as the players on that side of the ball.”

Harsin talked a little bit about the search, saying there’s a lot of interest in the position. He added he’s had a chance to talk to several coaches, which has allowed him to get a feel for potential candidates and determine who would be the right fit.