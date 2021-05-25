Bryan Harsin outlines the plan for Auburn's on-campus recruiting in June

Harsin explained the Tigers coaches have a blueprint they’re operating by while understanding everything is not going to go exactly as planned. Whether it’s a recruit deciding at the last minute not to visit or a prospect showing up for an unofficial visit, Harsin said the coaches have to be ready to adjust at a moment’s notice in order to make the most of the situation.

“Right now, it’s not so much having like contingency plans as it is just having a formula to communicate when things happen; for everybody to just know that we’ll be OK, these are the people to go to when some of these things come up and these are the people that are going to handle it when these things come up,” Harsin said. “[We need to] make sure what we’re doing still goes smoothly and we do a great job of when people come on campus of giving them an experience with this staff and just here at Auburn so that when they leave they want to come back.”

Harsin emphasized the importance of making a good first impression with recruits, which he noted is easier said than done. He explained it’s easy for the coaches to get tired and perhaps feel overwhelmed after about a week of going non-stop, but Harsin stressed the need for everyone to take care of themselves and to bring the energy every day.