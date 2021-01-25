Bryan Harsin outlines what Auburn players can expect from offseason workouts

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jeff Pitman was the first assistant Harsin officially hired at Auburn, and his ties to the new head coach are considerable. Pitman took over as Boise State’s strength coach in 1999 for Harsin’s senior year as the Broncos quarterback, and 14 years later Harsin hired Pitman as his strength coach at Arkansas State.

When Harsin returned to his alma mater in 2014, so did Pitman, leading to the two working together for the last seven seasons in Boise.

“Jeff brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in the strength program and development area and has designed and put together programs that I’ve been able to see in the past. Actually, I’ve experienced myself as a player, so I know what these guys are about to get ready for,” Harsin said. “[He’s] a great developer, great with process, great with technique and certainly is the foundation of what we’re trying to build here at Auburn with our football program.”

Harsin shared the team’s tentative plans for the spring, saying he anticipates practices beginning in mid-March and to have them along with the A-Day scrimmage officially scheduled soon. As far as the future, he embraced the idea of physical practices, although he added instilling a tough mentality among the players is just as important as intense best-versus-best drills.