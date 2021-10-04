Bryan Harsin provides updates on Owen Pappoe, TD Moultry entering Georgia week

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin made it clear Monday that he doesn’t know yet if two of his defensive starters will be back in action Saturday.

Harsin explained junior linebacker Owen Pappoe and senior EDGE rusher TD Moultry’s statuses remain unclear as the Tigers get ready to play Georgia. Pappoe has missed the last two games after sustaining an apparent leg injury against Penn State on Sept. 18, while Moultry was unavailable last Saturday against LSU.

“Owen didn’t play [against LSU]. I hope he does this week. I hope that he would’ve last week as well. It’s just — it kind of comes down to game time,” Harsin said. "I don't know if TD will be here or not this week, and I'll leave it at that.”

Pappoe entered 2021 after a sophomore season in which he posted the second-most tackles for the Tigers in 2020. He recorded 15 tackles to start the season before leaving the Tigers’ third game against Penn State in the second half with an apparent leg injury.

Pappoe has now missed the Tigers’ last two games. He was with the team during pre-game warmups against Georgia State and LSU but was in street clothes in both instances.